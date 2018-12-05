Cookie’s coming: Empire’s Taraji P. Henson jetting to SA

Cape Town - Empire star Taraji P. Henson is jetting to South Africa for her second visit.

The actress will be spending a week in the country, meeting fans, doing a press conference and media interviews as well as bringing her celebrity profile to some local charity work.

Channel24 can reveal that Taraji P. Henson will be in South Africa for another 5-day Empire press tour that will include a press conference on Monday.

She will stay the whole week, closing off her visit with an exclusive "Women in Media" event.

Organisers of the latest visit have been extremely careful around the South African press tour of Taraji P. Henson, who plays the beloved Cookie Lyon - after the scandal in August when 21st Century Group, that has since gone to ground, announced the "International Women in Media Conference 2018".

Taraji P. Henson's latest visit is however organised and overseen directly by her management and FOX Networks Group Africa (FNG Africa), that also managed her previous visit to South Africa in June 2016.

Empire is going on its mid-season break for Christmas with its last episode for the year this week on FOX (DStv 125 / StarSat 131 / Cell C black 201), with the second half of the 5th season of the American music industry drama that will start around March or April 2019 on FOX.

Earlier seasons of Empire is also broadcast on e.tv that picked up the free-to-air rights.

During her 2016 visit with co-star Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson signed autographs at the O.R. Tambo airport, did media interviews and a press conference at the MultiChoice City headquarters, meet-and-greets with Empire "super fans", and closed it off with an invite-only Empire South Africa VIP party in Johannesburg.

The Golden Globe winner also made time to visit the Keep a Child Alive and Kliptown Youth (SKY) Foundation in Soweto.

While Empire, which didn't sell well in international distribution, struggles in the ratings and finding global audiences, the show and stars like Taraji P. Henson are popular in TV markets like South Africa with her fashionable Cookie-couture, biting one-liners and "accidental" public faux pas like spilling wine on rivals.

Here, with a fast-growing middle-class TV audience rapidly switching to pay-TV, viewers are enthralled not just by the modern-day Alexis Carrington-like character's antics, but by the strong female empowerment message underlining the character's "cookie-crazy" facade.