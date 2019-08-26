Drama, reality, and comedy - 3 things to watch on TV tonight

Cape Town – Give yourself a pat on the back you've made it through another Monday.

To reward yourself why not have a binge session, yes, it's not only for the weekend.

Here are our top TV picks to tune into tonight.

M-Net (DStv 101)

20:00 The Rookie

Nathan Fillion (Castle) stars in the fast-paced crime drama in which a small-town guy packs up his life and moves to the city to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD.

E! (DStv 124)

21:00 Nightly Pop

This late-night talk show hosted by Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March takes a look at the week's most talked-about pop culture moments.

SHOWMAX

Good Trouble

If you loved The Fosters, you will like this show. The spin-off centres on adoptive sisters Callie and Mariana head off to the City of Angels to begin their lives as adults, Callie as a law clerk and Mariana as a software engineer.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht.