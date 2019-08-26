Drama, reality, and comedy - 3 things to watch on TV tonight

Cape Town – Give yourself a pat on the back you've made it through another Monday.
To reward yourself why not have a binge session, yes, it's not only for the weekend.
Here are our top TV picks to tune into tonight.
M-Net (DStv 101)
20:00 The Rookie
Nathan Fillion (Castle) stars in the fast-paced crime drama in which a small-town guy packs up his life and moves to the city to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD.
E! (DStv 124)
21:00 Nightly Pop
This late-night talk show hosted by Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March takes a look at the week's most talked-about pop culture moments.
SHOWMAX
Good Trouble
If you loved The Fosters, you will like this show. The spin-off centres on adoptive sisters Callie and Mariana head off to the City of Angels to begin their lives as adults, Callie as a law clerk and Mariana as a software engineer.
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht.
