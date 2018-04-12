DStv 2018 price hike: Here's how much you will pay

Cape Town – Channel24, SA's top entertainment news website, reported in February that MultiChoice will be hiking its DStv subscription fees from 1 April.
Well, that time has arrived and the price increase will now kick in.
DStv Premium: R809
DStv Compact Plus: R509
DStv Compact: R385
DStv Family: R249
DStv Access: R99
DStv EasyView: R29
DStv Select package: R249
M-Net analogue subscribers: R409
DStv's access fee for PVR users: R90
Decoder insurance fees: R35
DStv BoxOffice PVR rental fees: R35 per title
*Channel24 is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers.
