DStv 2018 price hike: Here's how much you will pay

Cape Town – Channel24, SA's top entertainment news website, reported in February that MultiChoice will be hiking its DStv subscription fees from 1 April.

Well, that time has arrived and the price increase will now kick in.

Here’s how much you will be paying for DStv from the end of April:



DStv Premium: R809

DStv Compact Plus: R509

DStv Compact: R385

DStv Family: R249

DStv Access: R99



DStv EasyView: R29

DStv Select package: R249

M-Net analogue subscribers: R409

Other:

DStv's access fee for PVR users: R90

Decoder insurance fees: R35

DStv BoxOffice PVR rental fees: R35 per title

*Channel24 is part of Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers.