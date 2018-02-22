DStv cuts Showmax fee in half for Compact subscribers

Cape Town – MultiChoice has decided to cut the price of its Showmax subscriptions in half for its largest group of subscribers with DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact subscribers who will see a price drop from R99 to R49 per month.

Top-tier DStv Premium subscribers already have access to Naspers' subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service for free.

"More and more customers are telling us they love to binge-watch box sets on DStv Catch Up and Showmax," says Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice South Africa CEO. "It's the way the world is moving and that's why we're offering all our Compact Plus and Compact customers Showmax at a big discount, so they can enjoy this exceptional experience".

A Showmax subscription gives users access to two concurrent streams on different devices. Parents can watch their shows on a flatscreen TV while the kids watch cartoons on their tablet.

Showmax allows customers the option to download up to 25 TV shows and movies to their smartphone or tablet for viewing later.

A link has been added to the DStv Now app with DStv subscribers who can use up to 4 mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets to access the DStv Now app, stream live television channels, and stream or download Catch Up content linked to their packages.

