eNCA gets a makeover

Johannesburg - Set your alarm clock for 05:59 on Monday. This way you will witness a new feel and viewing experience of eNCA at 06:00.

Now in its 10th year, the 24-hour news channel has installed a world-class studio and made a fresh change to its line-up. And they have roped in former Al Jazeera English journalist Jane Dutton.

The overhaul is about changing the face and look of news production in South Africa.

Change is coming. 2 days. #eNCA16July A post shared by encanews (@encanews) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

At an intimate occasion at their studios in Hyde Park this week, eNCA hosted members of the media and industry players to unveil a new beginning after 10 years of news service.

It was jolly, light and refreshing. Guests were treated to a delectable roaming menu, including chicken and mango salsa tartlets, spring rolls and deep fried halloumi. As with any milestone, wine and champagne flowed while the saints stuck to soft drinks and water.

Mapi Mahlangu, editor in chief at eNCA, said they wanted to not only remain relevant to the market, but continue to play a leading role.

“Part of our thoughts about reinventing ourselves for the next 10 years was to look at what sets us apart from other news producers in South Africa.

“It is the promise we made 10 years ago when we came into the industry. It is the promise we continue to keep, that we are the voice of the people,” said Mahlangu.

“The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are the most important documents that inform what the 24-hour news channel does on a daily basis.

“We have a new touch screen that will make our news more interactive, pacey and palatable to an audience who has a lot of content available to them.”

Cathy Mohlahlana, who co-hosts News Night with Vuyo Mvoko, said she was excited about the new move.

“We will bring you more of the analysis that you already see on News Night,” she said.

Mohlahlana said by the time the day ends, viewers have already followed the news on social media and the radio so there would be more analysis from their side.

“Our aim is to give you more analysis on the day’s stories and take them forward to the next day. What they mean and why viewers should care.”

The line-up:

* 06:00 - 09:00: Morning News Today – Dan Moyane and Uveka Rangappa

* 09:00 - 17:00: Now – Jeremy Maggs, Xoli Mngambi, Michelle Craig and Thulasizwe Simelane, with Devan Murugan providing business news insights

* 17:00 - 20:00: News Night – Vuyo Mvoko and Cathy Mohlahlana

* 20:00 - 22:00: Tonight – Jane Dutton

* 22:00: News Hour – Shahan Ramkissoon