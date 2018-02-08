eNCA star reporter Karyn Maughan resigns

Johannesburg – eNCA’s star reporter Karyn Maughan is leaving South Africa's most watched 24-hour TV news channel.

Maughan's exit from eNCA comes as a big blow to the channel, once again losing an extremely experienced reporter.

Channel24 asked eNCA who confirms that Maughan is leaving the news channel and says in a statement eNCA is sad to see her go.

"eNCA is sad to lose Karyn Maughan as a full time staff member," says eNCA in a statement in response to a media enquiry.

"Karyn has been a dedicated, astute and professional journalist covering some of the biggest news stories for eNCA over the past 8 years, including the Oscar Pistorius trial. However we are pleased to say that our relationship with Karyn will continue, with her appearing on-air in various capacities".

Maughan also confirmed the news on Twitter saying her last day is on 28 February and that while she will miss her colleagues very much this is the right decision.

It's true. My last day at @eNCA is 28 February.

I've had a great time there and will miss my colleagues very much. But this is the right decision. https://t.co/lw35kFY31p — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 8, 2018

Maughan joined eNCA in 2010 and established herself as tenacious member of the elite front guard of South Africa's "must follow" reporters who are willing to take on the publicist, ministers and deflecting spokespeople who stand in the way of the public getting answers.

Her indefatigable courtside coverage bringing viewers all the lurid details both inside and outside of the Oscar Pistorius court trial cemented her place as a household name as far South Africa's small crop of famous TV news reporters go.

Besides reporting, Maughan has also appeared more on eNCA on weekdays as well as weekends from early morning to prime time as a commentator the last 2 years, roped in to weigh in and to unpack and give more insight on high profile court and crime cases as well as government corruption stories.

