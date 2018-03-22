eNCA suffers two more high profile exits

Cape Town – e.tv insiders told Channel24 that both the veteran anchor Joanne Joseph and Ayanda-Allie Paine are leaving eNCA (DStv 403) in the latest wave of exits rocking the South African TV news channel, with eMedia Investments confirming that both have resigned.

Joseph and Paine's resignations come hot on the heels of eNCA's former star crime and court reporter Karyn Maughan who left last month, and the shock exit of Debbie Meyers, the head of current affairs at eNCA and e.tv.

Meanwhile e.tv is also gutting its long running morning show Sunrise with plans to outsource its morning breakfast show that's been on the air since April 2008 to an outside production company, with shocked e.tv staffers who have been served retrenchment notices and are likely getting fired.

One insider described a situation where "morale is at an all time low and people are desperately searching for new jobs".

The highly respected Joanne Joseph has been anchoring the 16:00 to 18:00 timeslot on eNCA, and joined the Power FM radio station in February 2017. Her exit date from eNCA has not yet been finalised.

For Ayanda-Allie Paine its the second time she's leaving eNCA – this time after less than a year after she rejoined eNCA in May 2017 to anchor eNCA's new weekend morning programming strand, Weekend Wake Up on Saturdays and Sundays.

It's not clear who will replace her, or if Weekend Wake Up on eNCA is getting canned. Allie-Paine's last appearance on eNCA will be over the coming Easter Weekend.

eNCA in response to a media enquiry says, "eNCA can confirm that Joanne Joseph and Ayanda Allie-Paine have resigned to pursue new opportunities".

"Joanne has been with eNCA for almost nine years, anchoring various programmes during her tenure. As a consummate professional with over 20 years of experience, she has tirelessly helped lead the coverage of some of the most prominent news stories of the last decade," says eNCA.

"Joanne has made a valuable contribution to the channel," says Mapi Mhlangu, eNCA editor-in-chief. "She is a formidable journalist, who has used her skills to help our viewers navigate through the key stories during a particularly turbulent period in our democracy."

eNCA says Ayanda-Allie Paine who re-joined eNCA last year "energising the channel’s Saturday and Sunday morning line-up with the Weekend Wake Up. Her dynamic interviewing style and keen journalistic skills have led to a number of memorable moments on the channel."



"Ayanda-Allie has an infectious passion for news and development, which will be missed by her colleagues and our viewers," says Mapi Mhlangu. "We wish Ayanda and Joanne all the best in their future endeavours."