e.tv cancels Club 808

Cape Town – e.tv has finally cancelled its music magazine show Club 808 with the final episode to air on 30 March.

Produced by Red Pepper Pictures, the once popular Club 808 was severely damaged by a revolving door of presenter changes, multiple timeslot, day and even channel changes that all chipped away at the music show's viewership and relevance.

Club 808 will not be replaced by another music show on e.tv.

The show's end was officially announced on this past Friday's episode with the current presenter‚ Bontle Modiselle who replaced Boity Thulo in June 2017, confirming that Club 808 is ending.

News is out. After serving great music & entertainment for 7 years, @Club808 is coming to end officially on 30 March 2018.



It’s been an absolute pleasure entertaining those who watched, and I’ll do so for the remainder of season, and hereafter.



Thank you for your support! ???? — BonBon (@BontleModiselle) March 2, 2018

"Club 808’s final episode will air on e.tv on Friday 30 March at 16:25. The show will conclude with a special episode showcasing the talent and hosts that have graced the show since its premiere‚" says Michael Pocock, e.tv publicist in a statement.

"We would like to thank the presenters of Club 808‚ all the talent that have featured on the show and Red Pepper Pictures for an entertaining seven years on e.tv."

He said Club 808 has been cancelled because "e.tv’s strategic decision to conclude the airing of the show falls in line with the channel’s new content direction for 2018".

Club 808 started out in Fridays at 19:30 with just over 2 million viewers but was then bumped to little-watched Saturdays to make space for an additional episode of e.tv's weekday soap Scandal!.

Club 808 was then inexplicably shunted off to eKasi+ on Platco Digital's OpenView HD (OVHD) free-to-air satellite platform. Club 808 returned to e.tv in September 2014, again in a new timeslot, and then it was moved yet again to 16:25 on Fridays where its target audience of young adults are not home to watch.



