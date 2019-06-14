Everything you need to know about streaming sport live on Showmax

Cape Town - Showmax is branching out and adding both pre-recorded and live sport content to its current line-up of TV series, movies and kids’ shows. The move into live streaming is a first for Showmax in Africa.

Earlier this week Channel24 reported that the streaming service was testing live sport streaming on its platforms.

The new sports content includes live streaming of South Africa’s games in the ICC Cricket World Cup and SuperSport Rugby Challenge matches.

We're streaming all Proteas matches live on Showmax this #CWC19 Watch SA vs Afghanistan on June 15 at 14:20 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/jAiq5I7Qb3 — Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) June 12, 2019

In addition to this, the new sport section features extended highlights from major sports events, and the following magazine shows, which will be available both live and to catch up later: What a Weekend, Showcase, Home, The Final Whistle, Phaka, Inside Edge, In Touch, The Dan Nicholl Show, #borntorugby, FirstXV.

ADDING SPORT IS A BIG DEAL

Speaking about sport on Showmax, Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of MultiChoice’s Connected Video division, said: "Adding sport to Showmax is something fundamentally new for us and it’s a big deal. We’re preparing for a future when uncapped data is affordable to all in Africa and video on demand becomes the norm. We’ve been delivering TV series and movies for almost four years and continue to see strong growth in usage. Sport is the obvious next target and the only way to do that properly is to be able to stream it live."

The new sport section is available on most Showmax apps and platforms except for Apple TV, Xbox and Playstation, and some smart TVs (support will be added for these in the coming months). The sport content is currently available exclusively in South Africa.

The price of Showmax remains unchanged at R99 per month (R49 per month for DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers, free to DStv Premium subscribers).

"The obvious question is where to from here? We’re going to trial a bunch of different sport content while keeping Showmax at the R99 price point, and see how our customers interact with the service. We’ll be ramping up our live game offerings with everything from selected matches from the best football leagues in Europe to streaming a wide variety of varsity and school sports," concludes Ekdahl.

To get Showmax, visit www.showmax.com. Showmax has a risk-free trial - once signed up, cancel within the first 14 days and pay nothing. Once the 14-day free trial is over, pay only R99 per month.