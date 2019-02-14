EXCLUSIVE: We reveal the first 3 women that will be on The Bachelor SA tonight!

Cape Town - M-Net has been telling everyone that Bachelor Lee Thompson will be meeting 24 stunning ladies on M-Net (DStv 101) on Thursday (14 February) at 19:00 who are not only beautiful, but also accomplished and from different backgrounds.

Among these ladies are apparently engineers, a scientist, marketing specialists, accountants, lawyers and even a teacher.

Channel24 pulsed M-Net a little more and in an exclusive first, the channel revealed the names of the three ladies whose day jobs involve the law of the land to us.





Edith

Can you tell me a bit more about yourself?

I am a 27-year-old lawyer from a small town called Rustenburg, in the North West Province. I would like to describe myself as someone who is witty, compassionate, confident, ambitious and an optimist. I love being around people as much as I enjoy having my personal space.

Why did you decide to enter the show?

Besides my friends encouraging me to enter the show to possibly find love, The Bachelor South Africa was a platform different to usual dating and for me. It meant a new and different opportunity to potentially find love while challenging myself and my character in an environment I was not used to.

Do you think that you can find love on a dating show and why?

I personally think you can find love anywhere. Whether it’s online in a virtual spectrum or by simply meeting people in your ordinary day to day life, because sometimes, something like a dating show is what brings two people together whom without such aid could have possibly never met. It’s basically just a different dating platform.

How have you prepared for the show? Did you do anything special before going into the mansion?

Well, I made sure I packed literally my whole life into a many suitcases, so that I never run out of outfits or anything for that matter! But most importantly, I gave myself a prep talk reminding myself to always remain true to who I am no matter what throughout this journey.

What was the reaction from your family when you told them you were entering The Bachelor?

My mom was the first person I told about this, because her opinion matters the most to me. She initially didn’t understand the concept of the show and was a bit sceptic, but once I explained it to her she was really supportive. I think that has a lot to do with the fact that she trusts me to make good choices that affect my life.

What is your ideal one on one date?

I really value getting to know the person I am dating, just to see if I am not dating a criminal or anything like that (jokes), so it would definitely be something intimate where we could have real conversations and engage each other. Something like a romantic dinner or picnic, but the main thing being that he would have to pull out all the stops given its simplicity - roses, gifts and all!

Were you a fan of the show before entering and do you have a favourite Bachelor?

Yes, I particularly liked Nick Viall’s season. I think it had to do a lot with the fact that I was so drawn to Rachel Lindsay, who was a contestant on the show, a lawyer and went on to become The Bachelorette herself.

What was your first impression when you heard who the Bachelor is?

Since I’m not much of a sports fan, I didn’t know much about him, but I must say, once I laid my eyes on him, I was hooked. I couldn’t wait to meet him and get to know him.

Jozaan

Can you tell me a bit more about yourself?

I am 28, an attorney and currently living in Centurion. I am a total goofball with no filter but can also be serious when needed. My family is everything to me and whom I spend most of my time with. I love experiencing new things and finding the hidden treasures of life. I have a lot of ambition and enjoy the challenges life throws at me. As for the rest, I am still trying to figure it out.

Why did you decide to enter the show?

I actually did not enter myself. My best friend had the brilliant idea of entering me without my knowledge. She knew I would back out if she told me to enter and take the chance. Even though I am immensely happy in all aspects of my life and getting very used to the independent lifestyle which I love but, I sometimes caught myself realising that there is something missing. And it is my special person.

Do you think that you can find love on a dating show and why?

I made a promise to myself that if I get into the show, I will put everything into the Bachelor to see if there is a possibility for real love. I cannot be one foot in and one foot out with anything, especially this.

How have you prepared for the show? Did you do anything special before going into the mansion?

I don't think you can prepare yourself for something like this. I decided to just take it day by day and see what happens. I am a person that hates the unknown but seeing that love is already an enormous blind risk, I guess I will have to get used to the unknown.

What was the reaction from your family when you told them you were entering The Bachelor?

They were hysterical because they knew that I did not do this myself. But I have an extremely supportive family and we never take ourselves too seriously so we all saw this as an amazing experience that can add so much more to my life.

What is your ideal one on one date?

A sunset beach date. I am kind of a hopeless romantic and there is just something magical about a sunset. And no two sunsets are alike. Imagine experiencing that on a beach with the person who can possibly fall in love with - total bliss.

Were you a fan of the show before entering and do you have a favourite Bachelor?

Yes! I love the show, it’s hard to stop watching once you start. Sean Lowe was my favourite Bachelor.

What was your first impression when you heard who the Bachelor is?

My jaw dropped. Not even kidding. I had no words and that rarely occurs as attorneys always have something to say.

America

Can you tell me a bit more about yourself?

I am 25 years old, I hail from a small town called Dundee. I currently work as an in house attorney for the Mtimandze Group. I have the most gentle heartbeat for animals, I am obsessed with heels and I love reading. My spare time is usually well spent at the gym while working up a sweat. Mind you, I don't sweat, I sparkle. I am an avid believer of Ohana. Family is everything to me.

Why did you decide to enter the show?

I believe that true love exists anywhere and everywhere in the world. When you open your heart, the world is your oyster and what I know for sure, is that love seemingly presents itself when you aren't looking, so the show popped up at that point in time of my life.

Do you think that you can find love on a dating show and why?

I think for most of us, we are taught to deflect on the ideology that love can be found in the most bizarre places i.e. a dating show, however I believe that love can be found amidst strangers, whether that be on a dating show or a foreign country. Love fills us with passion and purpose and that enables us to offer our best to the world so yes, I definitely do think love can be found on a dating show. Why settle for the passenger’s seat when we long to drive?

How have you prepared for the show? Did you do anything special before going into the mansion?

I got my top jaw braces removed, however my orthodontist refused to remove the bottom set of braces. I also started training at the gym, twice a day. I definitely brushed up on my smile and positivity.

What was the reaction from your family when you told them you were entering The Bachelor?

I have the most supportive family one could ask for. I really did get all the love and support I needed to fuel my intention of entering The Bachelor SA.

What is your ideal one on one date?

Definitely anything that involves puppies or dogs or cats, honestly puppies are my weakness, so the way to my heart is definitely bring a furry friend along.

Were you a fan of the show before entering and do you have a favourite Bachelor?

I’ve never really watched The Bachelor before. I have seen a few Bachelorette seasons, though.

What was your first impression when you heard who the Bachelor is?

I definitely felt the entire zoo rush over me, I was super surprised and might I just add, pleasantly surprised.

Tune in to The Bachelor SA tonight at 19:00 on M-Net (DStv 101). The first episode is a 90-minute special and will also be screened on YouTube.

