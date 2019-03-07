Fake fainting and bitchy goodbyes - The latest drama from The Bachelor SA mansion

Cape Town – It’s only episode 3 and things in The Bachelor SA mansion seems to be reaching a boiling point.

In the second episode of The Bachelor SA, Chanieel took a dive during the rose ceremony and in last week's episode feisty sports coach Thenjiwe Bhengu raised some eyebrows with a dramatic faint.

Despite Lee coming to her rescue and swooping her off her feet the 24-year-old from Pietermaritzburg did not get a rose and was eliminated from the house and the chance at winning over his heart.

Thenji left the house with a parting shot that made the ladies gasp. This is not the first time she had tongues wagging, in episode two she had a heated confrontation with Michelle R.

We chatted to Thenji and found out if the faint was real, how she feels about Michelle R and whether she has found love.

Let’s just put it out there - did you fake the faint?

The faint was absolutely real. No exaggerations. I did my best to fight it, but my body just wouldn't co-operate. As if my personality isn't dramatic enough!

Your parting shot 'bye bitches' will be widely remembered. Can you tell us about that comment and how you feel about the other ladies in the house?

I wish you could've seen my face when I said it, I was beaming. On a serious note, it came from a good place. No shots fired. It's just how I talk to my close friends sometimes, so they would understand. It's a millennial thing. I thought they were a great bunch of successful, beautiful women. I never felt any more accomplished than I did being in that house.

In your confrontation with Michelle R is there anything the audience didn’t get to see?

Firstly, where it stemmed from and my intentions behind it weren’t clear. I would've left it alone, had I not heard from someone in the house that Michelle felt like the women in the house were shying away from her – and used me as an example. I just wanted to explain to her why I felt like I didn't want to pretend around her. I'm very big on authenticity and I personally felt like I was getting two sides from her. And when I saw she wouldn't hear me out, I mentioned how I wasn't the only one who felt that way. What a mess! And unfortunately, it got blown out of proportion and went downhill from there.

Was your apology to Michelle sincere and how do feel about her now?

I genuinely meant my apology. My intention was not to hurt or humiliate her. I just wanted to shed some light on that which she wanted to understand. And unfortunately, good motive – wrong move. After our conversation in the lounge, I genuinely felt like I didn't give her a chance and the benefit of the doubt. And so I was open on letting my walls down and letting her in. Unfortunately, I didn't stay long enough to do so. I don't hate or dislike her. She's breathtakingly beautiful, but I won't say that we're best friends either. If you see me smile at her, best believe it comes from a good place. And I wish her all the best life can give.

Is there anything you would have done differently?

Looking back, I think I would've attempted to speak to Michelle in private.

In hindsight, do you think you and Lee could have been a good match?

Who knows? We did have a lot in common. So, perhaps there's a possibility. He does seem like he's down to earth and shy, and you know what they say about opposites - Ying and Yang.

Are you still looking for love?

Yes, love is the best feeling after all.

WATCH A TEASER FOR EPISODE 4 HERE:

Catch The Bachelor SA Thursdays at 19:00 on M-Net (DStv 101)

(Photos supplied: M-Net)