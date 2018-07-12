Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 Emmy nominations

Los Angeles — Game of Thrones roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday's nominations with 22 bids.

HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.

It's returning to face formidable competition: The Handmaid's Tale, the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honours last year, drew 20 bids, with Westworld close by with 21.

Donald Glover's Atlanta is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, starring Bill Hader.

The revival of Roseanne, cancelled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

"Saturday Night Live," riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.

The previous high for Game of Thrones was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year.

The Emmys ceremony airs 17 September on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live as hosts.

Here the list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld



Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless



Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie



Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown



Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale



Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry



Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne



Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose



Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)



Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)



Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult



Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show



Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Croden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert









