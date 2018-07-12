Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 Emmy nominations

Los Angeles — Game of Thrones roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday's nominations with 22 bids.
HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.
It's returning to face formidable competition: The Handmaid's Tale, the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honours last year, drew 20 bids, with Westworld close by with 21.
Donald Glover's Atlanta is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, starring Bill Hader.
The revival of Roseanne, cancelled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.
"Saturday Night Live," riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.
The previous high for Game of Thrones was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year.
The Emmys ceremony airs 17 September on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live as hosts.
Outstanding Drama SeriesThe AmericansThe CrownGame of ThronesThe Handmaid's TaleStranger ThingsThis is UsWestworld
Outstanding Comedy SeriesAtlantaBarryblack-ishCurb Your EnthusiasmGLOWThe Marvelous Mrs MaiselSilicon ValleyUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead Actor, DramaJason Bateman, OzarkSterling K. Brown, This is UsEd Harris, WestworldMatthew Rhys, The AmericansMilo Ventimiglia, This is UsJeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress, DramaClaire Foy, The CrownTatiana Maslany, Orphan BlackElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's TaleSandra Oh, Killing EveKeri Russell, The AmericansEvan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor, ComedyAnthony Anderson, black-ishTed Danson, The Good PlaceLarry David, Curb Your EnthusiasmDonald Glover, AtlantaBill Hader, BarryWilliam H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress, ComedyPamela Adlon, Better ThingsRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs MaiselAllison Janney, MomIssa Rae, InsecureTracee Ellis Ross, black-ishLily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actor, DramaNikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of ThronesPeter Dinklage, Game of ThronesJoseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's TaleDavid Harbour, Stranger ThingsMandy Patinkin, HomelandMatt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress, DramaAlexis Bledel, The Handmaid's TaleMillie Bobby Brown, Stranger ThingsAnn Dowd, The Handmaid's TaleLena Headey, Game of ThronesVanessa Kirby, The CrownYvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Supporting Actor, ComedyLouie Anderson, BasketsAlec Baldwin, Saturday Night LiveBrian Tyree Henry, AtlantaTony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs MaiselKenan Thompson, Saturday Night LiveHenry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress, ComedyZazie Beetz, AtlantaAidy Bryant, Saturday Night LiveBetty Gilpin, GLOWLeslie Jones, Saturday Night LiveKate McKinnon, Saturday Night LiveLaurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Outstanding Limited SeriesThe AlienistThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryGenius: PicassoGodlessPatrick Melrose
Outstanding Television MovieFahrenheit 451FlintPaternoThe TaleUSS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actor, Limited Series or MovieAntonio Banderas, Genius: PicassoDarren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryBenedict Cumberbatch, Patrick MelroseJeff Daniels, The Looming TowerJohn Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in ConcertJesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actress, Limited Series or MovieJessica Biel, The SinnerLaura Dern, The TaleMichelle Dockery, GodlessEdie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez MurdersRegina King, Seven SecondsSarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Reality Show ProgramAmazing RaceAmerican Ninja WarriorProject RunwayRupaul’s Drag RaceTop ChefThe VoiceOutstanding Variety Sketch SeriesAt Home with Amy SedarisDrunk HistoryI Love You America with Sarah SilvermanPortlandiaSaturday Night LiveThe Tracey Ullman ShowOutstanding Variety Talk SeriesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahFull Frontal with Samantha BeeJimmy Kimmel LiveLast Week Tonight with John OliverThe Late Late Show with James CrodenThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
