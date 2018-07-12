Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 Emmy nominations

2018-07-12 18:26
 

Los Angeles — Game of Thrones roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday's nominations with 22 bids.

HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year's awards.

It's returning to face formidable competition: The Handmaid's Tale, the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honours last year, drew 20 bids, with Westworld close by with 21.

Donald Glover's Atlanta is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, starring Bill Hader.

The revival of Roseanne, cancelled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

"Saturday Night Live," riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.

The previous high for Game of Thrones was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year.

The Emmys ceremony airs 17 September on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live as hosts.

Here the list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor, Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult


Outstanding Reality Show Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Croden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Read more on:    emmys 2018  |  series  |  tv  |  drama  |  game of

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Are those Steers burgers on Survivor SA the real deal? We have all the answers! Masechaba Ndlovu announces separation from her husband Vusi Ndlovu WATCH: Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out from Buckingham Palace window Sacha Baron Cohen pranks Sarah Palin for new show PICS: See how Meghan’s signature has changed since joining the royal family
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Sacha Baron Cohen pranks Sarah Palin for new show

2018-07-12 11:50
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 