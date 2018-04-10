Gareth Cliff is back on TV and this time he has it in for Somizi

Johannesburg - Trailblazer and straight-talker of free speech, Gareth Cliff has a new role – Roast Master to the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi!

Fellow radio and television personality Somizi Mhlongo will be in the firing line of Cliff’s burning wit when the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi in partnership with Showmax is aired on Comedy Central (DStv 122) on Monday 7 May 2018 at 21:00.

The extended uncensored version will be available to Showmax subscribers from Tuesday 8 May 2018.



Viewers can expect outrageous hilarity and quick-witted snaps from Roast Master Gareth Cliff, whose 18 years’ career span offer ideal preparation for this latest role. It certainly isn’t a proper Roast if things don’t go a little bit over-the-top; just how far will things go when he faces up against someone like Somizi?



Cliff says that his ultimate goal is to tell jokes that everyone can laugh at – including Somizi.

SEE A PROMO HERE:



(Click here to watch the video on Facebook)



“It’s all about entertaining people. The audience can expect dirty, nasty and funny jokes. Nobody cares, least of all Somizi. So, if you think someone is going to walk away from this hurt and saddened, then you are watching the wrong show. That’s what soap operas are for. I don’t think I am the scariest person Somizi has come across in this industry. We are going to have lots of info, good stuff and juiciness. Some people will cry but it won’t be Somizi.”



Cliff will be the ringleader of the Roast panel which already has funny man Schalk Bezuidenhout, along with vocal and opinionated artist Ntsiki Mazwai ready to add fuel to the fire for a perfect roast.



Filming of the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi in partnership with Showmax will be open to the public and will take place on Thursday 26 April 2018 at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

The first phase of tickets are now sold out and due to demand an extra one hundred have just been released at Computicket with prices starting from R200 per person.





