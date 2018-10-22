Goodbye Matt LeBlanc! Top Gear announces new presenters

Cape Town – BBC has announced that British entertainers Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff will be the new presenters replacing Matt LeBlanc on Top Gear.

The former Friends star will leave the show, broadcast in South Africa and Africa on BBC Brit (DStv 120), after the 26th season that will start filming later this year.

Thereafter Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff will join Top Gear for the 27th season. The two will join Chris Harris on the show going forward.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Rory Reid is also leaving and will do the spin-off show, Extra Gear, which will help to build out Top Gear's digital presence.



McGuinness appears in the Keith And Paddy Picture Show on ITV Choice (DStv 123) and former cricket player Flintoff is the presenter of the game show Cannonball, also seen on ITV Choice.

"This is a thrilling manoeuvre from the Top Gear team and I'm relishing what this trio will deliver," says Patrick Holland head of the BBC's BBC Two channel in a statement.

"Both Paddy and Freddie love their cars but more than that, they'll bring a new energy and competitive spirit to Top Gear. Chris Harris might have the greater car skills, but when it comes to the infamous Top Gear challenges, he's going to have to bring his A-game to have the beating of these two."

McGuinness says "Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour and I'm thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity. To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting".

"Top Gear fans worldwide are a passionate bunch and I consider myself one of them. Now let’s start up this Great British machine and see what it can do!"

Flintoff says "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team".



