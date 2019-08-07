Gordon Ramsay goes on a global food quest in new Nat Geo series

Cape Town – National Geographic has roped in Gordon Ramsay for a new 6-episode food and travel adventure series, Gordon Ramsay Unchartered, that starts on Wednesday, 7 August at 21:00 in which the Michelin-star chef travels the globe looking for new culinary inspiration.



In Gordon Ramsay Unchartered on National Geographic (DStv 181/StarSat 220/Cell C black 261) the chef visits New Zealand, Peru, Laos, Morocco, Hawaii and Alaska as he meets with indigenous people to learn about the cultures, dishes and flavours unique to each location.

Ingredients that he finds and dishes that he tastes are used to create new recipes as he cooks something new with a local food expert in the show.

"It has been an amazing journey travelling off the beaten path with National Geographic and connecting with locals to learn and share incredible stories of unique traditions, delicacies and the extreme lengths it takes to harvest native ingredients. I have learned way more filming this series than I have in the last ten years," says Gordon.

In the dense jungles of Laos, he samples weaver ant eggs and dives in dangerous waters on the hunt for snails and giant water bugs.

He goes hunting for eels with his bare hands using traditional Maori techniques with a local fisherman by his side in New Zealand and works with local foragers to harvest Maui's deadliest catch with homemade tools.

In Hawaii he goes spearfishing with the free diver Kimi Werner, climbs a rockface during a snowstorm with a local forager to harvest native herbs in Alaska, goes rappelling down a waterfall to meet with local mushroom hunters in Morocco, and hangs off a cliff in pursuit of cactus worms in Peru where it's considered a local delicacy.

"Audiences can expect the same Gordon Ramsay wit that they know and love, but this time getting his hands dirty through an authentic and immersive culinary adventure," says FOX Africa boss Evert Van der Veer.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: