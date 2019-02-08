Here are the top Safta nominees for 2019

Johannesburg - The 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominees were announced at the Ster-Kinekor, The Zone on Friday morning.



The event was hosted by actor and 2018 Youth Achiever winner, Thapelo Mokoena.

Along with the nominees announcement the Saftas also revealed the theme for this year, ‘Dare to Dream.’

The nominees who have been announced from 92 categories, are dreamers who were picked by over 200 industry experts from various provinces.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on the 2 March, on SABC 2, at 19:00 from Sun City, Superbowl.

Here’s an abbreviated 2019 Saftas nominees list:

TV

Best TV Soap

Isibaya

Uzalo

Rhythm City

Best Actress - TV Soap

Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya

Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!

Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo

Best Actor - TV Soap

Pallance Dladla - Isibaya

Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City

Sdumo Mtshali - Isibaya

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap

Gcuba Mkhize - Isibaya

Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya

Linda Sebezo - Isibaya

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap

Abdul Khoza - Isibaya

Khaya Dladla - Uzalo

Melusi Mbele – Isibaya

Best Telenovela

The River

Broken Vows

Ring of lies

Best Actress - Telenovela

Moshidi Motshegwa - The River

Sindi Dlathu - The River

Jo-Anne Reyneke - Broken Vows

Best Actor - Telenovela

Presley Chweneyagae - The River

Hlomla Dandala - The River

Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela

Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Ferry Jele - The River

Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela

Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2

Lawrence Maleka - The River

Zenzo Ngqobe - The River

Best TV Drama

Lockdown 2

The Herd

Tjovitjo

Best Actress - TV Drama

Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2

Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2

Thuso Mbedu - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best Actor - TV Drama

Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd

Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo

Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2

Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2

Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi Season 2

Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2

Terence Bridgett - Knapsekêrels

Best TV Comedy

Thuli no Thulani

Tali's Wedding Diary

Best Actress - TV Comedy

Nqobile Sipamla - Abo Mzala 3

Julia Anastasopoulos - Tali's Wedding Diary

Talitha Ndima - The Bantu Hour

Best Actor - TV Comedy

Hannes Brummer - Elke Skewe Pot 2

David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)

Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3

Carien Botha - Elke Skewe Pot 2

Marisa Drummond - Elke Skewe Pot 2

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Warren Masemola - Single Galz

Tshepo Maseko - Skwizas

Muzi Mthembu - Taryn & Sharon

Best Talk Show

Republiek Van Zoid Afrika

Trending SA

Best Reality Show

Koekedoortjie

Ultimate Braai Master Season 5

My First

Best Game Show

Noot vir Noot Series 43

Op die Spel

Parlement Parlement

Best International Format Show

Survivor South Africa: Philippines

My Kitchen Rules - South Africa Season 2

Dancing With the Stars South Africa

Best Factual & Educational Programme

Kick it

Cishe Ngafa Season 1

Case closed, Justice Served, The teenage Serial Killer

Best Current Affairs Programme

Dr Sello Of Ikhageng

Iskebhe

Darryn August A Selfless Hero

Best Variety Show

Jan

DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award

Starlight Classic Johanesburg 2017

Best Magazine Show

50/50

The Man Cave Season 6

Nisboere Season 1

Best Youth Programme

Siyaya-Wildest Cape

Sistahood

Mi Kasi Su Kasi

Best Music Show

The Rockets 50th Anniversary Concert

Klavierkuiers Met Pedro Season 2

Die Kontrak Season 1

Best Made for TV Movie

Hartstog

Thembi's Trial

Mbalenhle

Best TV Presenter

Nico Panagio - Survivor South Africa: Philippines

Katlego Maboe - In Die Kollig Met… Katlego Maboe Series 1

Sthembiso Dliwayo -Mi Kasi Su Kasi

Waldimar Pelser - kykNET Verslag in gesprek

Kabelo Mabalane - Kick It

Bonang Matheba - DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award

Melo Moloto - Hectic On 3

Johan Stemmet - Noot vir Noot Series 43

Thando Thabethe - Thando Bares All

Sivuyile Ngesi - The Man Cave Season 6

Katlego Maboe - Tropika Island of Treasure Maldives

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela

Uzalo

Suidooster

Isidingo (The Need)

Binnelanders

Skeem Saam

Isibaya The Bomb

Rhythm City

Imbewu

Getroud met rugby

Scandal!

Isithembiso

Hope

Broken Vows

The River

Ring of Lies Season 2

FILM

Best Feature Film

Kanarie

Sew the Winter to my Skin

Nommer 37

Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film

Five Fingers for Marseilles - Michael Matthews

Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story - Daryne Joshua

Sew the Winter to my Skin - Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film

Kanarie - Christiaan Olwagen & Charl-Johan Lingenfelder

Wonderlus - Johan Cronje

Nommer 37 - Nosipho Dumisa

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film

Meerkat Maantuig - Willie Nel

Five Fingers for Marseilles - Shaun Harley Lee

Nommer 37 - Zenn van Zyl

Best Actress - Feature Film

Jill Levenberg - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story

Monique Rockman - Nommer 37

Diaan Lawrenson - Raaiselkind

Best Actor – Feature Film

Jarrid Geduld - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story

Irshaad Ally - Nommer 37

Schalk Bezuidenhout - Kanarie

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

June Van Merch - Raaiselkind

Ilse Klink - Stroomop

Anna-Mart van der Merwe - Kanarie

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Alex van Dyk - Die Stropers (The Harvesters)

Zolisa Xaluva - Sew the Winter to my Skin

Germandt Geldenhuys - Kanarie



