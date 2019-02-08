Here are the top Safta nominees for 2019

Johannesburg - The 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominees were announced at the Ster-Kinekor, The Zone on Friday morning.
The event was hosted by actor and 2018 Youth Achiever winner, Thapelo Mokoena.
Along with the nominees announcement the Saftas also revealed the theme for this year, ‘Dare to Dream.’
And the theme for #SAFTAs13 is!Dare to Dream! pic.twitter.com/UDPjZPlhVj— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) February 8, 2019
The nominees who have been announced from 92 categories, are dreamers who were picked by over 200 industry experts from various provinces.
The award ceremony will be broadcast live on the 2 March, on SABC 2, at 19:00 from Sun City, Superbowl.
TV
Best TV Soap
Isibaya
Uzalo
Rhythm City
Best Actress - TV Soap
Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya
Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!
Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo
Best Actor - TV Soap
Pallance Dladla - Isibaya
Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City
Sdumo Mtshali - Isibaya
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap
Gcuba Mkhize - Isibaya
Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya
Linda Sebezo - Isibaya
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap
Abdul Khoza - Isibaya
Khaya Dladla - Uzalo
Melusi Mbele – Isibaya
Best Telenovela
The River
Broken Vows
Ring of lies
Best Actress - Telenovela
Moshidi Motshegwa - The River
Sindi Dlathu - The River
Jo-Anne Reyneke - Broken Vows
Best Actor - Telenovela
Presley Chweneyagae - The River
Hlomla Dandala - The River
Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela
Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Ferry Jele - The River
Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela
Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2
Lawrence Maleka - The River
Zenzo Ngqobe - The River
Best TV Drama
Lockdown 2
The Herd
Tjovitjo
Best Actress - TV Drama
Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2
Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2
Thuso Mbedu - Is'thunzi Season 2
Best Actor - TV Drama
Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd
Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo
Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2
Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2
Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi Season 2
Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2
Terence Bridgett - Knapsekêrels
Best TV Comedy
Thuli no Thulani
Tali's Wedding Diary
Best Actress - TV Comedy
Nqobile Sipamla - Abo Mzala 3
Julia Anastasopoulos - Tali's Wedding Diary
Talitha Ndima - The Bantu Hour
Best Actor - TV Comedy
Hannes Brummer - Elke Skewe Pot 2
David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)
Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani
Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3
Carien Botha - Elke Skewe Pot 2
Marisa Drummond - Elke Skewe Pot 2
Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Warren Masemola - Single Galz
Tshepo Maseko - Skwizas
Muzi Mthembu - Taryn & Sharon
Best Talk Show
Republiek Van Zoid Afrika
Trending SA
Best Reality Show
Koekedoortjie
Ultimate Braai Master Season 5
My First
Best Game Show
Noot vir Noot Series 43
Op die Spel
Parlement Parlement
Best International Format Show
Survivor South Africa: Philippines
My Kitchen Rules - South Africa Season 2
Dancing With the Stars South Africa
Best Factual & Educational Programme
Kick it
Cishe Ngafa Season 1
Case closed, Justice Served, The teenage Serial Killer
Best Current Affairs Programme
Dr Sello Of Ikhageng
Iskebhe
Darryn August A Selfless Hero
Best Variety Show
Jan
DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award
Starlight Classic Johanesburg 2017
Best Magazine Show
50/50
The Man Cave Season 6
Nisboere Season 1
Best Youth Programme
Siyaya-Wildest Cape
Sistahood
Mi Kasi Su Kasi
Best Music Show
The Rockets 50th Anniversary Concert
Klavierkuiers Met Pedro Season 2
Die Kontrak Season 1
Best Made for TV Movie
Hartstog
Thembi's Trial
Mbalenhle
Best TV Presenter
Nico Panagio - Survivor South Africa: Philippines
Katlego Maboe - In Die Kollig Met… Katlego Maboe Series 1
Sthembiso Dliwayo -Mi Kasi Su Kasi
Waldimar Pelser - kykNET Verslag in gesprek
Kabelo Mabalane - Kick It
Bonang Matheba - DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award
Melo Moloto - Hectic On 3
Johan Stemmet - Noot vir Noot Series 43
Thando Thabethe - Thando Bares All
Sivuyile Ngesi - The Man Cave Season 6
Katlego Maboe - Tropika Island of Treasure Maldives
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Suidooster
Isidingo (The Need)
Binnelanders
Skeem Saam
Isibaya The Bomb
Rhythm City
Imbewu
Getroud met rugby
Scandal!
Isithembiso
Hope
Broken Vows
The River
Ring of Lies Season 2
FILM
Best Feature Film
Kanarie
Sew the Winter to my Skin
Nommer 37
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film
Five Fingers for Marseilles - Michael Matthews
Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story - Daryne Joshua
Sew the Winter to my Skin - Jahmil X.T. Qubeka
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film
Kanarie - Christiaan Olwagen & Charl-Johan Lingenfelder
Wonderlus - Johan Cronje
Nommer 37 - Nosipho Dumisa
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film
Meerkat Maantuig - Willie Nel
Five Fingers for Marseilles - Shaun Harley Lee
Nommer 37 - Zenn van Zyl
Best Actress - Feature Film
Jill Levenberg - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story
Monique Rockman - Nommer 37
Diaan Lawrenson - Raaiselkind
Best Actor – Feature Film
Jarrid Geduld - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story
Irshaad Ally - Nommer 37
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Kanarie
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
June Van Merch - Raaiselkind
Ilse Klink - Stroomop
Anna-Mart van der Merwe - Kanarie
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Alex van Dyk - Die Stropers (The Harvesters)
Zolisa Xaluva - Sew the Winter to my Skin
Germandt Geldenhuys - Kanarie
