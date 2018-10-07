Here he is! Meet The Bachelor SA!

Cape Town – M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday night shortly before the 20:00 movie revealed for the first time who its male star would be for the South African version of The Bachelor.

SA's first Bachelor is former Sharks rugby player and international model, Lee Thompson from Cape Town.

"Our first Bachelor is a real dreamboat; frankly, a catch in a million," says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard. "Once you are ready to look beyond that sexy six-pack and sultry smile, you you will find a sincere soul who oozes boyish charm – a guy with whom our viewers – and every contestant - will undoubtedly fall in love."



Lee is an accomplished all-rounder. He is a former Sharks rugby player and an entrepreneur with several successful business ventures on his resume. He also happens to be a sought-after international model, and when he’s not cutting deals or pumping iron in the gym, he dedicates his time to meaningful charity work.

(THE BACHELOR: Lee Thompson. Photo: Supplied/M-Net)

About his new role as bachelor, Lee says: "My life goal is to have an amazing family life and, yes, I do know that this is an unusual way to find true love, but something deep inside me tells me that the universe is going to give me what I need right now - the woman of my dreams.

"I can’t wait to meet and get to know the 25 ladies. Chemistry often works in mysterious ways and I have no preconceived ideas about who I want to spend the rest of my life with."

The local version of the American dating show is produced by Rapid Blue and will kick off on Valentine ’s Day, Thursday 14 February 2019.



The first episode of the America version of The Bachelor, hosted by Chris Harrison, aired on 25 March, 2002 on ABC. The show's success has resulted in several spin-offs across the globe including Greece, Japan, Russia, and now SA.

LEE SPOTTED AT THE MKRSA SEASON 2 FINALE:

