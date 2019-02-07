Here's where you can watch SONA live and how it will effect regular TV viewing!

Cape Town – Several TV channels and News24 will be doing live coverage and analyses on Thursday of the State of the Nation 2019 address by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

HERE'S WHERE YOU CAN WATCH SONA:

News24:

South Africa's largest news website will have live and up to the minute coverage of SONA that can be followed online: LIVE: All the SONA coverage you need on News24

THE SABC:

The SABC will broadcast the State of the Nation Address 2019 (#SONA2019) live on TV, radio and its online SABC News channel on YouTube on Thursday, 7 February.

The public broadcaster will do preview coverage and analysis on its programmes Agenda and On Point on SABC News (DStv 404) leading up to the address. These shows will cover the Civil Guard of Honour, red carpet arrivals coverage and the 21 Gun Salute.

The red carpet arrivals will be live streamed from 16:00 on the SABC News channel on YouTube until the end of the proceedings. The president's address will be broadcast live during the prime-time programme Full View on SABC News and on SABC2.

Following the president's address, a post-analysis of the speech will be broadcast live with experts and reaction from various political parties.

The SABC will also do live crossings to various provinces to get vox pop reactions.

SABC2

SABC2 coverage of the State of the Nation Address 2019 speech will start at 18:00 and continue until 20:30, pre-empting the channel's normal schedule.

It will be followed by the current affairs programme Ngula Ya Vutivi at 20:30 and the day's episode of Muvhango at 21:00.

eNCA (DStv 403)

eNCA will do rolling live coverage of president Cyril Ramaphosa's second State of the Nation Address today, with extensive coverage kicking off from 16:00. eNCA anchors Vuyo Mvoko and Michelle Craig will anchor this evening's coverage from a pop-up studio in Cape Town's parliamentary precinct.

Reporter Leigh-Ann Jansen will be joined by the fashion entrepreneur Craig Jacobs alongside the red carpet to interview politicians and to ask what they're wearing.

Iman Rappetti from the Madam Speaker talk show will host a live studio audience at eNCA's Hyde Park studios in Johannesburg. She will do crossovers with Vuyo and Michelle throughout the evening, sharing the studio audience's reactions and comments.

A special hour-long live edition of Madam Speaker will be broadcast on eNCA at 21:00.This year eNCA has partnered with the independent fact-checking organisation Africa Check to provide viewers with in-depth analysis with Africa Check researchers who will fact-check Cyril Ramaphosa's address throughout the evening from the eNCA Johannesburg studios and share their analysis from 22:00.

Open News (Openview 120) will also do coverage of the State of the Nation Address 2019 with anchors Naledi Moleo and Ayanda Dlamini who will broadcast live from Cape Town's parliamentary precinct, bringing viewers all the highlights from the red carpet and the National Assembly. Koketso Sachane will cover all the news making headlines from the address as well as the day's other news from the Open News studios.

Parliamentary Channel (DStv 408) will have live coverage of the State of the Nation Address 2019 speech from 18:00.CNBC Africa (DStv 410 / Cell C black 512)CNBC Africa didn't provide a programming advisory regarding its coverage plans to the press but has slotted a "State of the Nation Address" programming block from 19:00 to 20:30 on its schedule on Thursday.