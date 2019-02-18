Hollywood star with new show on local TV is obsessed with everything SA

Cape Town - Hollywood star Jerry O’Connell is starring in a hilarious new comedic crime-drama that takes the whole procedural TV format and has a lot of fun with it.

Carter, which first aired on Canadian TV last year, airs Tuesdays at 20:00 on Universal TV (DStv 117) and is also be available on DStv Catch Up.

During an interview with Channel24, South Africa’s largest entertainment news website, Jerry revealed that he loves everything South African and would love to visit the country.

"I’ve got to come to Cape Town. I’ve got to come to Joburg. I’ve never been. When I moved to L.A. in the 90s a lot of my friends…like…I fell into this South African social circle. A lot of South Africans live here in L.A. They’re just so funny and giving. Just a fun, fun, fun group of people," Jerry told Channel24 editor, Herman Eloff.

Carter follows the adventures of Harley Carter (Jerry), a Hollywood star and the face behind the number-one detective show in America, who escapes Tinseltown after a humiliating red-carpet fistfight.

Back in his hometown of Bishop it’s difficult for Harley to get people to see past his TV character and take him seriously, including his two best friends Sam Shaw (Sydney Poitier Heartsong) and Dave Leigh (Kristian Bruun) who think he might be having a midlife crisis.

The mayor sees the famous TV detective as a potential tourist attraction for the town while the police chief wants him nowhere near a crime scene.

UNDIES FOR SA!

The show also features Jerry in his underwear and when prompted about how he got ripped for his role, Jerry had a very unexpected reply: "I knew I was doing an underwear scene, so I was definitely going to the gym. I got to tell you," he pauses before adding: "I really had South Africa in my mind when I was doing that scene. Because I know how physically fit, as per all my friends here in Los Angeles, South Africans are. One is more muscular than the next.

"I wanted to make sure the South African audience was okay with my muscular nature and I really hit the gym kind of hard. Look, I know I’m probably not as big as all the rest of those South African blokes out there. But I tried my hardest and I used a lot of shading under my pectorals," he laughs.

The Hollywood star ended the interview by adding that he also loves South African wine.

