How to keep watching the Soccer World Cup during load shedding





Cape Town – Load shedding couldn’t have come at a worse time for football fans. Especially after that thrilling World Cup opener that saw Russia score an impressive five goals against Saudi Arabia. Things are only just starting to heat up.

The strike affecting coal supply to power stations is ongoing, and Eskom just agreed to re-open talks with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) who are demanding a 15% wage increase. No conclusion has yet been reached.

So Football fans, here are three things you need to do to make sure you don’t miss a single goal or glorious moment during this Soccer World Cup.

Where can I stream the Soccer World Cup online?

This is what football fans need for the next month in case blackouts take out your big screen. Watch every single game on SuperSport via the DStv Now website or through the DStv Now app for mobiles and tablets, which you can download from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

If you have DStv Premium, Compact or Compact Plus, then you get access to SuperSport on DStv Now and can watch all the games online. And because the DStv Now app can be used on two different devices at once, even non-DStv subscribers could stream the games on their own devices if their parents or close family members share their log-ins. Time to start begging family members for those details!

But what about data?

This is always the biggest cost, and if the power outage has knocked out your Wi-Fi, you’re going to need back-up. Here are a couple of ways to get the cheapest data for streaming.

Vodacom customers: Go to Vodacom.co.za to find out about the Vodacom Sports Ticket bundles that offer 500MB of data for streaming for only R12.

Telkom Mobile customers: Buy Telkom LIT_Video bundles for streaming on DStv Now. 50GB of data for streaming costs only R231. Go to Telkom.co.za for more.

And battery life?

Football fans are going to have to be extra vigilant over the next 30 days. Keep those laptops, tablets and phones charged at all times. If you can, grip a power bank for extra reserves. Here’s a good one on special at Takealot for just R269.

If you do these three things, football fans, then bring on the blackouts, because you’ll be ready!

