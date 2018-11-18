In partnership with

Idols SA season 14 winner crowned

2018-11-18 18:59
 
Idols SA finalists Thato and Yanga.

Johannesburg - It was youngest versus oldest in the season 14 live finale of Idols on Sunday night. 

Ultimately it was Yanga Sebetwa (17) who walked away with the crown in a hugely compelling climax for the reality singing competition that producers this year couldn't have scripted even if they tried.

This season of the show, produced by [SIC] Entertainment, hauled in record-breaking voting numbers even surpassing the 100 million votes cast in the 13th season.

This year's winner Yanga was the youngest contestant from the top 10 this season. From Delft outside Cape Town, Yanga lives just a stone's throw away from the season 13 winner, Paxton Fielies.

Idols SA winner Yanga

Yanga is the third consecutive female winner after a seven season drought.

She joins previous winners Paxton Fieles, Noma Khumalo Karabo Mogane, Vincent Bones, Heinz Winckler, Anke Pietrangeli, Karin Kortje, Jody Williams, Jason Hartman, Sasha-Lee Davids, Dave van Vuuren, Khaya Mthethwa and Musa Sukwene.

Along with being crowned the winner, Yanga also walked away with a prize package worth R1.5m: R1m in cash, a Hauwei MateBook, a router and data from Telkom, a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1lite EcoBoost, R100 000 worth of fashion from Truworths, R80 000 worth of musical equipment and a record deal from Gallo Record Company. 

Idols SA has been renewed for a 15th season auditions will kick off in January 2018. 

AUDITION DATES

Pretoria - 26 January
Durban - 9 February
Johannesburg - 16 February
Cape Town - 2 March

Read more on:    idols 2018  |  tv  |  reality show

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Afrikaans pop singer confesses to sending naughty pic to woman other than his wife Hunky Armand Aucamp on his banting cookbook and new TV show: ‘I wanted to look good naked’ Idols SA season 14 winner crowned 6 local co-stars who dated or got hitched Meghan’s nephew says her marriage to Prince Harry tore their family apart
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Hunky Armand Aucamp on his banting cookbook and new TV show: ‘I wanted to look good naked’

2018-11-18 06:36
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 