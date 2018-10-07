Two big announcements on M-Net tonight

Cape Town - Tonight on M-Net (DStv 101) viewers will find out who the My Kitchen Rules SA season 2 champions are and will also meet M-Net’s first Bachelor!

WHO WILL WIN MKRSA?

After last week’s My Kitchen Rules South Africa semi-final, in which finalist Pashi went down on one knee to propose to his foodie partner Kim, there are more exhilarating moments awaiting M-Net viewers.



The newly-engaged couple will be facing country sisters Rox and Spoen in the kitchen for a tense 90-minute long grand finale of the local cooking competition.

In the grand KZN finale of My Kitchen Rules SA, Rox and Spoen are taking on Kim and Pashi in an epic five-course cook-off to walk off with the massive R1 million prize. These five gourmet courses will be judged by a panel of world-renowned guest judges as well as resident judges David Higgs and J’Something.

JOINING THE MKR TASTING TABLE AT THE FINALE:

• Celebrity chef Reza Mahammad better known to the public as “the spice prince” of The Food Network.

• Editor of Fresh living Justine Drake who is best known for her cooking show, Just Cooking.

• Chef, food stylist Zola Nene well known as M-Net’s newest Wedding Basher and a judge on The Great South African Bake off.



• South African filmmaker, chef and television personality Justin Bonello, best known for his cooking and travel show, Cooked.

MEET M-NET'S FIRST BACHELOR



Once the winners of My Kitchen Rules SA are announced, viewers should also stay tuned for another big reveal.

Just after Carte Blanche before Sunday night’s blockbuster movie Proud Mary, M-Net will tell – and show – the world who has been chosen as the channel’s first Bachelor.

“Wow, what a night!,” says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.

“Anything can happen at the final in the MKRSA kitchen as the home cooks will be under more pressure than ever before. And, there has been much speculation about who the lucky man will be who is looking for true love in the first season of The Bachelor South Africa. Our viewers are in for some great surprises".

"All we can say about The Bachelor at this stage is that he’s charming, sexy and accomplished,” Lombard says.

The Bachelor SA is produced by Rapid Blue and will kick off on Valentine’s Day, Thursday 14 February 2019.

Tune in to M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday from 17:30 for all the drama and reveals!