Julie Andrews to play a gossip girl in Shonda Rhimes' new TV show

Cape Town – Julie
Andrews has been cast in one of Shonda Rhimes' upcoming Netflix shows.
The Mary Poppins
actress has joined the untitled series based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels
reports Variety.
According to
Deadline, the drama is set in the lavish, competitive world of London high
society and centres on the Bridgerton family – made up of eight close-knit
siblings.
The 83-year-old will
voice the character Lady Whistledown an anonymous, sharp-tongued gossip writer
who uses social commentary and insult to send the season of 1813's ton into an
all-out frenzy.
The legendary Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown — the mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer whose mix of social commentary and scathing insults drive the characters wild on @byshondaland's upcoming series based on the beloved Bridgerton novels pic.twitter.com/yufXrH3A7i— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019
The legendary Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown — the mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer whose mix of social commentary and scathing insults drive the characters wild on @byshondaland's upcoming series based on the beloved Bridgerton novels pic.twitter.com/yufXrH3A7i
The eight-episode
series is scheduled for a 2020 release on the streaming service.
READ NEXT: 8 new Shonda Rhimes shows coming to Netflix
JohannesburgCity Press
DurbanTailormade SolutionR6 000.00 - R8 000.00 Per Month
Apartments / FlatsR 1 640 000
Apartments / FlatsR 2 495 000
Apartments / FlatsR 900 000