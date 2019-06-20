Julie Andrews to play a gossip girl in Shonda Rhimes' new TV show

Cape Town – Julie Andrews has been cast in one of Shonda Rhimes' upcoming Netflix shows.

The Mary Poppins actress has joined the untitled series based on Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels reports Variety.

According to Deadline, the drama is set in the lavish, competitive world of London high society and centres on the Bridgerton family – made up of eight close-knit siblings.

The 83-year-old will voice the character Lady Whistledown an anonymous, sharp-tongued gossip writer who uses social commentary and insult to send the season of 1813's ton into an all-out frenzy.

The eight-episode series is scheduled for a 2020 release on the streaming service.

