kykNET's 'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' reality show welcomes first gay farmer





Cape Town - kykNET's popular dating reality show Boer Soek 'n Vrou is back for its twelfth season with the announcement of the ten farmers who are looking for love.

This year’s farmers, who are between 26 and 51, were introduced during a special episode on kykNET (channel 144 on DStv) on Sunday evening.

Nine of the ten male farmers are looking for a female companion and the remaining one hopes to find the ideal male partner.

For the first time ever an openly gay male will take part in the Afrikaans reality show. In a truly historic moment Damian, a 37-year-old cattle and sheep farmer from Bapsfontein, is bravely breaking new ground in a TV show that has a largely conservative Afrikaans following.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Like previous seasons viewers will follow the love journey of the five farmers who receive the most letters, which will be aired over 13 episodes from October. Afrikaans singing sensation and actress Leah has also returned for a second stint as presenter.

Five farmers are from the Western Cape, two from the Northern Cape, two from the Eastern Cape and one from Gauteng.

Now it is time for those who are in search of a soulmate or spouse, whether they live in the middle of a city or in the countryside, to write letters to these ten contestants. (Meet all the farmers here.)

Anyone who wants to write to any one of the farmers need to be older than 21 and be unmarried.

If someone want to write a letter and get to know the farmers, they need to do the following before midnight on 30 May: Visit the kykNET website for more information: www.kyknet.tv, call 079 335 5137 or send an e-mail to boer@marche.media.



