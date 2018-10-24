kykNet's legal drama Fynskrif gets a second season

Cape Town - Fans of kykNET’s popular drama series, Fynskrif, will be pleased to hear that a second season is in the making.

This series revolves around a law firm, Van Wyk & Vennote. In each of the 13 episodes the attorneys have a case to handle, amongst their personal and family dramas. Some of South Africa’s most well-known actors, including Neels van Jaarsveld, Tinarie van Wyk Loos, Cintaine Schutte, Jacques Bessenger and Kim Cloete played a role in the first season of Fynskrif.

From babies swopped at birth and euthanasia to an assault case and one of the male characters diagnosed with breast cancer – the series kept viewers at the edge of their seats and Tuesday nights (when the series was broadcasted) were the highlight of the week.

The Fynskrif team is currently busy writing scripts for the second season.

“Albert and I were overwhelmed by the reaction to the series and it’s a privilege for us to continue the stories of the attorneys working at Van Wyk & Vennote,” says Louis Pretorius, one of the producers of Fynskrif.

“In the second season the firm’s future is hanging on a thread, putting huge pressure on everyone. However, viewers can also look forward to see how the different relationships evolve and as always, there are a few very interesting cases.”

A date for the second season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but in the meantime, the first season is available on Showmax, for those who missed the first season or just want to watch it again.



