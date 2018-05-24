Lerato Kganyago on hosting Project Runway SA: It feels unreal

Johannesburg – Media gathered at an intimate event in Rosebank, Johannesburg on Wednesday as the team behind Project Runway SA revealed who they had chosen as the host of the popular reality show.

Filling the shoes of Heidi Klum in this local production is TV personality Lerato Kganyago.

The room was filled with excitement when the announcement was made, with Lerato admitting that the experience so far has been “unreal”.

“For the past couple of weeks I’ve been saying to the production team that I’m working with that I literally feel like I’m floating. It feels unreal because once upon a time I was a girl who worked at a community channel, who had a great vision, and who had dreams, but never did I think right now I’d be the host of Project Runway South Africa.”

Although the presenter has a few years of on-screen experience backing her, she says that she is looking forward to “growing as a presenter”.

“I’ve done a fashion show before and I’ve been into music and this is something completely different. Lots of pressure, I won’t lie. But I’m looking forward to just seeing the final product.”

Project Runway SA will be making its debut in July on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). The show also features designer Gert-Johan Coetzee who has taken on the role of mentor and Noni Gasa and designer Rahim Rawjee as resident judges.