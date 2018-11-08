Local superstar Lira returns to The Voice South Africa

Johannesburg - Fans of The Voice South Africa are in for an electrifying third season.

It was announced on Thursday that new coaches Riky Rick and Riana Nel will be joined by Lira who returns to the red seat for another season.

ICYMI: Anele Mdoda is the new host of the returning show.

As the third confirmed coach on M-Net’s The Voice South Africa Season 3, the multiple platinum-selling African soul diva and ten-times SAMA winner is planning to tap into her global entertainment expertise and unique set of music skills to empower all the members of her team. “Being part of the first two seasons of The Voice South Africa was an incredible experience,” the Afro-chic star says. “It’s an amazing collaborative platform that really changes lives. Every time I stand on stage sharing the spotlight with someone we discovered on The Voice, I’m overcome with emotion. It’s incredible to know that we turn diamonds in the rough into sparkling jewels.”

“Since the previous season I have been fortunate to travel across the globe and meet and work with industry professionals who broadened my own horizons. I can’t wait to pour everything I have learnt into the new season with all my heart and soul. I am also excited about challenging the new coaches, who will undoubtedly bring a new chemistry to the show. It’s going to be fun. But, just a word of advice to all the singers at the Blind Auditions who are conflicted when choosing a coach: If you want to become a sustainable class act, #TeamLira will take you places!”

MORE ABOUT LIRA’S CAREER:

With 6 studio albums, 3 live concert films on DVD, an autobiography and many performances on the international stage under her belt, Lira’s accomplishments set her apart from the crowd. While her unique music style is steeped in pop, soul and rock, she often creates an eclectic mix incorporating different African languages. Among her many successes, her ground breaking Lira Live in Concert DVD (2009) holds the record for one of the fastest – and best-selling music Blu Ray titles in Africa to date and has 5 platinum selling albums. Across digital platforms, Lira has also sold more than 500 000 downloads and a few million streams worldwide. Not to forget that she was chosen to record the title song of the Disney hit Moana.

The fourth coach who will complete the panel of mentors in The Voice SA’s red chairs will be announced before the end of the week.

If you would like to join them at the pre-recorded Blind Auditions on 21 and 22 November and 26 and 27 November at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, you can book your seats here.

Entrance is free, but booking is essential.