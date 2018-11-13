M-Net Movies to pay tribute to Stan Lee with 4 films this weekend

Cape Town – M-Net Movies will honour Stan Lee with four films on M-Net Movies Action+ this weekend.

The comic book legend died on Monday at the age of 95.

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book. He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.

READ NEXT: A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

The M-Net Movies Action+ schedule will change this weekend to pay tribute to the real-life superhero Stan Lee.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Stan Lee fans can watch some of the Marvel movies schedule on M-Net Movies Action+.

Friday 16 November 2018

Doctor Strange at 19:00.

Saturday 17 November 2018

Punisher,The: War Zone at 08:00.

Spider-Man: Homecoming at 17:45

Sunday 18 November 2018

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 at 19:15.

In addition viewers can find these titles along with Black Panther, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Catch Up Plus.

