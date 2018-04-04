Meghan Markle's last appearance on Suits will be her TV wedding before she ties the knot IRL

New York — Real life will imitate art this spring at the USA series Suits when series regular Meghan Markle bids farewell to the legal drama in a wedding — and then goes off to marry her prince in real life.
Show creator and show runner Aaron Korsh has written an on-screen wedding for Markle's paralegal-turned-lawyer character, Rachel during the 25 April season-seven finale.
It will be a sort of dress rehearsal for Markle's real one to Prince Harry at Britain's Windsor Castle on 19 May.
Korsh says he was thankfully given enough warning that Markle's real-life romance might trigger changes in her character's plotline and he didn't have to scramble to undo anything.
And while we still have to wait to see Meghan's real-life wedding dress Entertainment Weekly has given a sneak peek of Rachel's wedding dress.
Suits season 7 airs Thursdays at 21:00 on M-Net (DStv 101).
