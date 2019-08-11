In partnership with

Moja Love interested in doing a Hlaudi Motsoeneng reality show

2019-08-11 11:00
 
Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Cape Town - The Moja Love (DStv 157) channel is interested in doing a Hlaudi Motsoeneng reality show that could be coming to DStv subscribers' TV screens soon.

The Prosperita Productions production company is in pre-production on a reality show for the Siyaya TV-owned Moja Love channel carried on MultiChoice's DStv satellite pay-TV service.

The show would feature, follow and celebrate the highly-controversial, fired former chief operating officer (COO) of the SABC whose censorship and financial mismanagement during his tumultuous tenure brought the embattled South African public broadcaster to the brink of collapse.

READ MORE: Hlaudi Motsoeneng dismissed

On Sunday the Sunday World newspaper reported that Prosperita Productions had made a presentation to Moja Love executives about a Hlaudi Motsoeneng reality show, with channel head Bokani Moyo who confirmed that Moja Love is interested in such a show.

Hlaudi, who recently became a politician, told the newspaper that he was approached and is considering the proposal to lay his life bare to the South African public.

A Hlaudi reality show would give viewers a glimpse into his colourful life and his family life with his two daughters.

Read more on:    moja love  |  hlaudi motsoeneng  |  tv  |  reality tv

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Meet your new Miss South Africa 2019 7 pictures of your new Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi There’s one family member the Duchess of Sussex has wrapped around her finger The Queen’s favourite royal has been revealed – and it might surprise you! Five things you didn’t know about your new Miss SA
This hunky builder is the spitting image of Brad Pitt – and the internet is freaking out! Prince Charles looks just like Prince Harry in this adorable throwback photo Rolene Strauss announces pregnancy This South African High School Choir's version of Bohemian Rhapsody is going viral, and we can totally see why You won’t believe which royal was reportedly offered a role in the next James Bond movie!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

This emotional wildlife documentary series will connect you with nature

2019-08-09 10:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 