My Kitchen Rules SA’s group 2 ready to battle it out in the kitchen

Cape Town – Following the first elimination from the cooking competition last week, this Sunday’s episode of My Kitchen Rules SA ushers in a brand new group of five pairs of home cook contestants.

Married couple Tarryn and Diego became the first pair of contenders to be eliminated after he final score from their fellow contestants and celebrity judges David Higgs and J’Something came to 50 out of 100 – two points behind Minnie and Tee, who had occupied the bottom of the log for the past week.

READ MORE: First team axed from My Kitchen Rules SA

Now it’s time to introduce a brand-new group of contestants, who will battle it out over the next five weeks in the second Instant Restaurant phase of the competition, in the hope of making it through to MKR HQ... and walking off with a cool R1-million!

MEET TABLE TWO HERE:

1. Maj and Joleen

Parkview working moms Maj Larsen and Joleen Moulder, both 43, have known each other for 15 years. They are not necessarily ‘besties’, preferring to describe themselves as “friends in food”.

Their backgrounds are poles apart. Maj (pronounced “My”) is Danish and the owner of ROOM, a home décor store, while Joleen (or Joy to her friends) is Afrikaans and hails from Pretoria, with her professional career playing out in the fast-paced digital innovation space.

When they join forces in the kitchen they give Nordic flavours a South African twist. And their secret weapons in the quest for a competitive edge? Maj’s highly developed palate and creativity and Joleen’s knowledge of quality produce and advanced planning skills.

2. Donald and Luyanda

Food buddies, professional lifestyle and corporate photographer Donald Chipumha (28) and food blogger and ‘YouTuber’ Luyanda Mafanya (24) exude everything you would expect from trendy millennials. They’re adventurous and curious global citizens, live life in the fun lane and are in tune with what’s hip and happening.

Donald and Luyanda believe that food creates experiences and that one should be aware of the context of the food one consumes. It would be irresponsible to judge a plate without knowing its backstory.

3. Dirk and Bahia

Afrikaans businessman Dirk Uys (42) from Somerset West met stunning, sophisticated Bahia Karolia (28) in an Indian restaurant in Johannesburg. They became the best of friends, and are now engaged.

Bahia is an attorney and will soon graduate with a Master’s Degree in Law. She has always enjoyed learning about the art of cooking and gained some valuable lessons about experimenting with ingredients and creating taste sensations from her mother, who puts an international spin on Indian food. Dirk, who is rather modest about his skills in the kitchen, was the perfect partner.

They love adding a modern touch to their respective rich food histories and traditional dishes. Expect some eclectic food experiences!

4. Ash and Chris

Inspiring cousins Ashley William Van Heerden (25) and Christin Daniels (36), better known as Ash and Chris, grew up together in the same small house in Manenberg and made it their life’s task to uplift and care for their disadvantaged community.

Go-getter single mom Chris, a Risk Manager at a major financial institution, and Ash, who served as a youth advisor for the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and now as a project manager at a charity providing services to special needs children and families, are both seasoned travellers and aspire to bring the world’s flavours to Manenberg’s doorstep and showcase Manenberg’s resilience.

Homely and hearty Cape Malay-inspired dishes, infused with global flavours, is how the cousins describe their food style. For them, food brings people together, while sharing meals represents love, comfort and unbreakable familial bonds.

5. Maritsa and Maradine

Happily married couple of four years, logical operations expert Maritsa Prinsloo (36) and creative photographer Maradine Whitehorn (35) live in the beautiful city of roses, Bloemfontein, where they love to entertain friends and family in their revamped home.

They are farm girls at heart and attribute their culinary skills to their mothers and grandmothers – and a weight loss programme that launched their adventurous cooking journey!

While Maritsa loves experimenting with lamb, rosemary, thyme and lemon, Maradine is the avid dessert maker. Any excuse to combine sugar, butter, eggs and chocolate for a taste sensation will do. However, whether it’s sweet or salty, Maritsa or Maradine, there’s one thing they steadfastly insist on: food should look and taste great!

ICYMI: Meet the first 5 pairs to cook up a storm on My Kitchen Rules SA

In Sunday's episode Table Two heads to Bloemfontein where Maritsa and Maradine are the lucky pair to host the first Instant Restaurant of the second round. Are they ready for some pressure-cooker rivalry in My Kitchen Rules SA?

Watch My Kitchen Rules SA Sundays at 18:00 on M-Net (DStv 101).

(Photos: Supplied by M-Net)