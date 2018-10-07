My Kitchen Rules season 2 winners crowned

Johannesburg - The second season of My Kitchen Rules South Africa came to an end with an epic grand finale.

Tensions were high when the last two teams standing took to the MKR kitchen headquarters for their final challenge.

For their final test the top two teams: Country sisters Rox and Spoen from Winterton and newly engaged couple Kim and Pashi from Durban had an intense five-course cook-off.

In a nail biting finale, Rox and Spoen outcooked Kim and Pashi to win the latest season of the cooking competition show.



The duo received the winning score from resident judges David Higgs and J’Something and guest judges Reza Mahammad, Justine Drake,Zolan Nene and Justin Bonello.

The sisters flew under the radar from the start of the competition and made a rather average start at the "Instant Restaurant" phase.

(WINNING: MKRSA season 2 winners, Rox and Spoen with their R1m check. Photo: M-Net)

The relaxed farm girls didn’t come across as a formidable pair but proved their culinary abilities at Kitchen HQ to the show's resident judges and their fellow competitors.

They pair became known for their farm-to-table style cooking and bowled the judges over week after week with their vegetable dishes – which they quickly identified as their strength.

Keeping it simple and sticking to what they know was their winning recipe in this edition of My Kitchen Rules SA.

Rox and Spoen walk away with the much-coveted title and the grand prize of R1m.