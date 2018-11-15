Mzansi Magic's Isibaya wins big at Royalty Soapie Awards

-Supplied
Cape Town - The winners for the much anticipated 3rd Annual Royalty Soapie Awards were revealed at a glamorous event hosted by comedian, Mpho Pops.
For the past two years the awards were hosted by the City of Durban (eThekwini Municipality) in KZN and now for the first time, the awards were held, Wednesday on 14 November in Gauteng’s City of Ekurhuleni at Emperors Palace. “We are very excited that we were able to bring the awards to Johannesburg. We hosted the awards successfully in the sunny City of Durban for 2 years and being able to bring the awards to the City of Gold has made the awards fully inclusive. We are hoping to take the awards to a new city every 2 to 3 years to ensure we leave our footprint in different regions.” said CEO and founder Winnie Ntshaba.
View this post on Instagram Everyone was all smiles. #RSA2018A post shared by Royalty Soapie Awards (@royaltysoapieawards) on Nov 14, 2018 at 2:41pm PST
Out of the eighteen categories awarded, seventeen of which were adjudicated by a panel of judges. Seven categories covered creative and technical aspects while the rest recognised achievements in acting.
The seventeenth category was left in the hands of the public as they chose Most Popular Soapie of the Year. The eighteenth category, Lifetime Achievement in the South African Soap Opera Industry was awarded by Royalty Soapie Awards EXCO to a person that has contributed significantly throughout his or her career to the development, upliftment and advancement of the soapie (small screen) industry. Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya swooped up a total of four wins out of twenty nominations, following closely and with three wins each was Binnelanders and Isidingo. The playing field was levelled as most soap operas that participated walked away with a win. “I am very pleased with the results and am very happy that most entrants were winners this evening. This would have not been possible without the support of our sponsors who value our creatives in the performing arts” said Ntshaba. The Royalty Soapie Awards also announced their foundation which was created to guide and support young people’s career aspirations in the performing arts and creative industry to help shape the future of many young people by providing education and training opportunities within the arts and production industry. The Royalty Soapie Foundation is funded by the National Lotteries Commission Lotto Funded.
View this post on Instagram Our #redcarpet sweethearts?? #RSA2018A post shared by Royalty Soapie Awards (@royaltysoapieawards) on Nov 14, 2018 at 9:24pm PST
See the full list of winners here
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES
Outstanding Art DirectionBinnelandersOutstanding Directing TeamIsithembisoOutstanding Editing TeamIsithembisoOutstanding Lighting TeamIsibayaCREATIVE CATEGORIESOutstanding Make-up & Hair7de LaanOutstanding WardrobeIsidingoOutstanding Writing TeamRing of Lies 2SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIESOutstanding NewcomerKope Makgae as Mrekza in Generations: The LegacyOutstanding CouplePallance Dladla and Linda Mtoba as Jabu and Zama in IsibayaOutstanding Supporting ActorAnga Makubalo as Obakeng Zamdela in IsidingoOutstanding Supporting ActressKisha Skeï as Lexi Abrahams in BinnelandersLEAD ROLE CATEGORIESOutstanding SoapieIsibayaOutstanding Female VillainLesego Marakalla as Rachel Kunutu in Skeem SaamOutstanding Male VillainLeroy Gopal as Fynn in BinnelandersOutstanding Lead ActressThembi Nyandeni as Mkabayi in IsibayaOutstanding Lead ActorMotlatsi Mafatshe as Shechaba Moloi in IsidingoSPECIAL CATERGORIESMost Popular Soapie of the YearSkeem SaamLifetime Achievement AwardDon Mlangeni-Nawa
View this post on Instagram Here are some of our favourite looks of the night #RSA2018A post shared by Royalty Soapie Awards (@royaltysoapieawards) on Nov 14, 2018 at 2:35pm PST
The awards ceremony will be broadcast throughout Africa on BET Africa (DStv 129) on Thursday, 6 December at 20:00 with a repeat on Sunday, 9 December at 16:00.
