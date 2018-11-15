Mzansi Magic's Isibaya wins big at Royalty Soapie Awards

Cape Town - The winners for the much anticipated 3rd Annual Royalty Soapie Awards were revealed at a glamorous event hosted by comedian, Mpho Pops.

For the past two years the awards were hosted by the City of Durban (eThekwini Municipality) in KZN and now for the first time, the awards were held, Wednesday on 14 November in Gauteng’s City of Ekurhuleni at Emperors Palace.



“We are very excited that we were able to bring the awards to Johannesburg. We hosted the awards successfully in the sunny City of Durban for 2 years and being able to bring the awards to the City of Gold has made the awards fully inclusive. We are hoping to take the awards to a new city every 2 to 3 years to ensure we leave our footprint in different regions.” said CEO and founder Winnie Ntshaba.

Out of the eighteen categories awarded, seventeen of which were adjudicated by a panel of judges. Seven categories covered creative and technical aspects while the rest recognised achievements in acting.

The seventeenth category was left in the hands of the public as they chose Most Popular Soapie of the Year. The eighteenth category, Lifetime Achievement in the South African Soap Opera Industry was awarded by Royalty Soapie Awards EXCO to a person that has contributed significantly throughout his or her career to the development, upliftment and advancement of the soapie (small screen) industry.



Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya swooped up a total of four wins out of twenty nominations, following closely and with three wins each was Binnelanders and Isidingo.



The playing field was levelled as most soap operas that participated walked away with a win.



“I am very pleased with the results and am very happy that most entrants were winners this evening. This would have not been possible without the support of our sponsors who value our creatives in the performing arts” said Ntshaba.



The Royalty Soapie Awards also announced their foundation which was created to guide and support young people’s career aspirations in the performing arts and creative industry to help shape the future of many young people by providing education and training opportunities within the arts and production industry. The Royalty Soapie Foundation is funded by the National Lotteries Commission Lotto Funded.

See the full list of winners here

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES



Outstanding Art Direction

Binnelanders



Outstanding Directing Team

Isithembiso



Outstanding Editing Team

Isithembiso



Outstanding Lighting Team

Isibaya



CREATIVE CATEGORIES



Outstanding Make-up & Hair

7de Laan



Outstanding Wardrobe

Isidingo



Outstanding Writing Team

Ring of Lies 2



SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES



Outstanding Newcomer

Kope Makgae as Mrekza in Generations: The Legacy



Outstanding Couple

Pallance Dladla and Linda Mtoba as Jabu and Zama in Isibaya



Outstanding Supporting Actor

Anga Makubalo as Obakeng Zamdela in Isidingo



Outstanding Supporting Actress

Kisha Skeï as Lexi Abrahams in Binnelanders



LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES



Outstanding Soapie

Isibaya



Outstanding Female Villain

Lesego Marakalla as Rachel Kunutu in Skeem Saam



Outstanding Male Villain

Leroy Gopal as Fynn in Binnelanders



Outstanding Lead Actress

Thembi Nyandeni as Mkabayi in Isibaya



Outstanding Lead Actor

Motlatsi Mafatshe as Shechaba Moloi in Isidingo



SPECIAL CATERGORIES



Most Popular Soapie of the Year

Skeem Saam



Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Mlangeni-Nawa





The awards ceremony will be broadcast throughout Africa on BET Africa (DStv 129) on Thursday, 6 December at 20:00 with a repeat on Sunday, 9 December at 16:00.