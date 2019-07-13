Naomi Campbell invited Wendy Williams to SA for Madiba’s birthday – here’s what she decided

Cape Town – Supermodel Naomi Campbell invited the
American talk show host Wendy Williams to "Africa" for the
celebration of Nelson Mandela's birthday in July, but Wendy says she said no
because she can't just leave.
Wendy returned to her weekday talk show on The
Wendy Williams Show on BET (DStv 129) after a 5-week holiday and revealed on
Wednesday that Naomi Campbell had phoned her, inviting her to
"Africa".
"Wendy dahr-ling, I want you to come to Africa. You
must come to celebrate," Wendy told her studio audience, mimicking the
call.
"So Nelson Mandela's birthday is coming up on 18 July,
which also happens to be the same birthday as somebody that you care for,"
said Wendy, meaning herself.
"So there's this big giant celebration for him in [South]
Africa, and she said 'dahr-ling, come; first class, me, you André' [former
Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley]".
"So, anyway, I'm not going to Africa, I haven't heard
from Naomi. I think it was like a happenstance like she was just ebullient and
she called me. Naomi, I'm not coming to Africa. You haven't notified me. And I
can't just skip the country on a happenstance," said Wendy.
"You know, I've got a family and a life here in New
York and a live show every day. I can't just jump up and get down. Although ...
that would be fabulous.
Naomi who has been called Madiba's "honourary
granddaughter" last visited South Africa during April this year when she
jetted to Cape Town for a luxury conference.
WATCH IT HERE:
