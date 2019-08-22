WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir makes it to the semi-finals of 'America's Got Talent'

Cape Town – The Ndlovu Youth Choir is one step closer to clinching the title on America's Got Talent season 14.

On Tuesday the choir blew away the competition with their quarter-final performance on U2's Beautiful Day.

READ MORE: Ndlovu Youth Choir blows away the competition with goosebump performance at AGT

On Wednesday the results were announced, with the choir making it through to the semi-finals.

After not securing enough votes from the public, it went over to the judges' votes.

Judges Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell voted for Ndlovu with Howie Mandel and Julianne Hough voting for 14-year-old singer Charlotte Summer.

The tiebreaker was up to which contestant got the most public votes. The choir secured enough votes to get them through to the next round.

WATCH THE MOMENT THEY WERE SAVED HERE:

(Forward to 3:30)

The choir shared the exciting news on Twitter: "We're through to the semi-finals of @AGT, the world's biggest show. We're living the dream and loving every moment of it. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports us, we love you back!"

SEE THE POST HERE:

We’re through to the semifinals of @AGT, the worlds biggest show. We’re living the dream and loving every moment of it. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports us, we love you back! ?????????????? #agt pic.twitter.com/yjwO9wJDKp — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 22, 2019

READ MORE: SA Choir opens about up about their 'America's Got Talent' journey: 'It's about representing the country'