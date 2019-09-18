Ndlovu Youth Choir shines for Africa in powerful final performance on 'America's Got Talent'

Cape Town – For their final performance on America's Got Talent the Ndlovu Youth Choir gave a tribute to Africa.

The choir who hails from Limpopo has been doing the nation proud throughout the competition.

From a standing ovation to a goosebump performance, to a moving rendition of Whitney Houston's Higher Love - their unique take on popular songs has wowed the judges every time.

Closing off the show the choir shined on the stage with their spin on Africa, by Toto.

WATCH IT HERE:

The choir shared a moving post on Twitter about their performance saying: "Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the world's youngest population, and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent."

The winner of the 14th season of America's Got Talent will be crowned tonight in a live broadcast in the US at 17:00 PST (Thursday 02:00 – SA time).

We're holding thumbs!