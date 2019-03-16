Neo Momodu out as SABC spokesperson after just 7 months

2019-03-16 08:06 by Thinus Ferreira
 

Cape Town – Neo Momodu is out as the SABC spokesperson just 7 months.

Vuyo Mthembu – who is already working inside the SABC in another role – taking over.

Neo Momodu replaced Kaizer Kganyago in mid-August 2018 with immediate effect as the crises-riddled South African public broadcaster's spokesperson after 13 years and became its new spokesperson.

Now she's gone without any explanation as to why and the SABC saying in a statement to the press that the broadcaster and Neo Momodu "have parted ways".

"After careful consideration, Neo Momodu has decided to leave the SABC to pursue other interests. Both parties agreed to end the employment relationship amicably."

Madoda Mxakwe, SABC CEO said the SABC "would like to thank Neo Momodu for her contribution in heading up a critical division of the SABC" and that the SABC "wishes her well in her future endeavours".

Vuyo Mthembu who has been working within the SABC's corporation communications division for a number of years is now the new SABC spokesperson from Friday 13 March.

