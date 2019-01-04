Netflix announces season 2 release date for The Punisher with dark new trailer

Cape Town – Streaming service Netflix has announced the release date for second season of The Punisher in an intense trailer.
The trailer was released on Thursday and features a brooding Frank Castle setting the sights of his gun on the camera’s lens.
The Punisher is one of the few Netflix Marvel shows that has not been cancelled. Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist have all been canned.
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:
