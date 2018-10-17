New dating show will have contestants having sex first before getting to know each other

2018-10-17 09:21
 
Adult entertainment

Cape Town - A new "sex first" dating reality show is raising eyebrows.

The show is being offered to interested broadcaster's at this year's MIPCOM, the world's biggest annual TV market currently taking place in Cannes on the French Riviera.

According to reports the new show Making Love from French producers WeMake is eliciting gasps from MIPCOM attendees. During the show reality cameras follow contestants having sex first and – maybe – getting to know each other later.

After Dating in the Dark, Naked Attraction and then Sex Box – a British series that started in 2013 in which couples climbed into a box on stage to have sex while an audience watched and waited for them to emerge and talk about their sexual intercourse – Making Love is now taking things even further.

With the tagline "Could making love make you fall in love?" the show will film everything that happens behind closed doors as strangers immediately have sex, and then emerge to either decide if they want to start a relationship and perhaps go on a second date, or never see each other again.

After sex the contestants go to the bathroom to tell the camera how their partner performed.

Read more on:    tv  |  making love  |  dating  |  reality show

Most ReadEditor's Choice
EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Darren shares photo of his incredible body transformation Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana after pregnancy announcement in this adorable way Victoria Beckham says Elton John is the reason she won't be part of The Spice Girls' reunion Pippa checks into maternity hospital and is reportedly in labour! New dating show will have contestants having sex first before getting to know each other
Meet the new doctor on Grey’s Anatomy WATCH: Oprah describes a perfect date night and we are listening This quirky show is perfect for lazy viewing What's better: Real sets or CGI? 6 TV shows about making TV shows
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Inbetweeners star says the show wouldn’t be well received today because ‘it seems to be cool to be offended’

2018-10-16 14:58
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 