New female panelist talk show coming to kykNET & Kie

2018-05-02 14:41 by Thinus Ferreira
 


Cape Town – M-Net’s Afrikaans TV division, kykNET, has commissioned a new weekly Afrikaans female-skewed panel talk show entitled Tussen Ons, that will be produced in Cape Town and that will kick off on kykNET & Kie (DStv 145) in July. 

Based on the female panel talk shows like The View and The Talk in America, Tussen Ons (Just Between Us) produced by Homebrew Films, will be filmed infront of a live studio audience with panelists Zelda la Grange, Kay Karriem, Tracey Lange, Ingrid Jones and Success Lekabe. 

Kay Karriem and Ingrid Jones are successful magazine editors with Jones who appeared on VIA's (DStv 147) female panel programme, Wie weet beter?

Tracey Lange is fresh off her live TV presenting gig as co-host of the first season of Dancing with the Stars SA on (M-Net 101) and last month quit her radio job in order to become a Tussen Ons talk show panelist.

Zelda la Grange minted fame after her time serving as former president Nelson Mandela's aide, and Success Lekabe is a successful radio presenter. 

The Tussen Ons quintet will cover one subject per episode, addressing a wide range of topics and issues over the course of the season that matter especially to women.

The show, produced kykNET and Homebrew Films responsible for Jou Show, Bravo!, and Kwêla, will be filmed at Atlantic Studios in Cape Town before a live audience.

Tussen Ons will air every Thursday night at 20:00 from July 2018 on kykNET & Kie.


