New Madiba series to air on TV

Cape Town – A new 4-part miniseries, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, from VideoVision producer and filmmaker Anant Singh is part of M-Net and MultiChoice's Mandela 100 pop-up channel that will be running on DStv channel 199 from 18 to 22 July.

The series has been put together using left-over footage shot for the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 2013 British South African film that was filmed in South Africa with Idris Elba.

Produced by Singh it stars Elba, Naomie Harris, Terry Pheto, Tony Kgoroge, Riaad Moosa, Lindiwe Matshikiza, Atandwa Kani, Jamie Bartlett and Deon Lotz and gives a more detailed, comprehensive and more nuanced perspective than the film.

"During the production, we shot an enormous amount of footage that was not used in the feature film and decided to create the mini-series," says Singh.

"We are very pleased that this enables us to tell the complete Madiba story as it includes scenes of his childhood in the Transkei; being sent to live with the Tembu Regent, Jongintaba; his move to Johannesburg and experiencing the vibrance of Sophiatown and its destruction, and his internship with the Johannesburg law firm, Witkin, Sidelsky and Eidelman and many other watershed moments in his life."

"We are thrilled to share our vision of a 4-part miniseries of Madiba's journey with South African audiences as we celebrate his 100th birthday."

Besides the new 4-part miniseries, Singh also produced a "Mandela documentary collection" that will also be broadcast on the Mandela 100 channel on DStv, and include Beyond Long Walk To Freedom, Countdown To Freedom, Prisoners Of Hope, A Hero For All, Viva Madiba as well as the film produced specifically to commemorate what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, Celebrating Mandela One Hundred.

This special documentary collection covers the period shortly before South Africa's first democratic elections to Nelson Mandela's death in December 2013.

"I am fortunate to have had unprecedented access to events with Madiba after his release from prison, and to record historic events for posterity through the production of these films which remind us of Madiba’s legacy and his selfless leadership. We are delighted to have partnered with DStv to broadcast them as part of the Mandela centenary celebrations," says Singh.

Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment says "This is a very special 5-day pop-up channel to honour and celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of the global icon Nelson Mandela; a man whose life-long commitment to justice and freedom shaped the world. We pride ourselves in only acquiring the very best content and couldn’t have asked for a better line-up".