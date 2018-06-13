News24 doccies now available on Showmax

Cape Town – Two documentaries filmed by the News24 video team is now available for viewing on Showmax.

According to Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath, head of video at 24.com, it’s incredibly rewarding to see these original documentaries available for viewing on the local video on demand (SVOD) service.

"They were created by a scrappy team of journalists who – before this – had never made full length documentaries. Despite that, the team has all the right stuff: a love for South Africa and its stories; and a drive to give communities a platform," Sukhdeo-Raath told Channel24.

The first documentary, Stealing Sunflowers centres on the death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in the small farming town of Coligny. According to reports two white men allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on a farm.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck. An eyewitness claims Matlhomola was pushed. Many residents believed the latter. On that day, everything in Coligny changed.

News24 visited Coligny in the wake of the incident, when resultant violent protests threatened to split the town along racial lines.

The second bone-chilling documentary, Angels of Death follows a team of News24 journalists to Ngcobo in the wake of deadly shootings between police and members of a confirmed cult.



The team spoke to the cult leaders, families of victims, law enforcement and cult experts to piece together a story of brainwashing, vulnerability and violence.

