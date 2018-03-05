No trace of Kevin Spacey in House of Cards season 6 teaser

Cape Town – During the Oscars ceremony Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the final season of House of Cards.

In the 45 second clip there is no trace of Kevin Spacey who got axed from the show amidst sexual harassment allegations.

In December last year Netflix announced that the show would return for a sixth season and focus solely on co-star Robin Wright.

In the clip Claire Underwood (Wright) is in the Oval office seated in the president’s seat.

As she spins the chair around she says, “We’re just getting started.”

Watch it here: