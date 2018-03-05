No trace of Kevin Spacey in House of Cards season 6 teaser

2018-03-05 22:00
 

Cape Town – During the Oscars ceremony Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the final season of House of Cards

In the 45 second clip there is no trace of Kevin Spacey who got axed from the show amidst sexual harassment allegations.

In December last year Netflix announced that the show would return for a sixth season and focus solely on co-star Robin Wright.

In the clip Claire Underwood (Wright) is in the Oval office seated in the president’s seat.

As she spins the chair around she says, “We’re just getting started.”

Watch it here:

Read more on:    robin wright  |  house of cards  |  series  |  tv

Most ReadEditor's Choice
All the winners at the 2018 Oscars 40 stunning photos from the Oscars 2018 red carpet Oscars 2018 in just 36 pics Suzelle DIY star to be a mom Oscars 2018: Boring, bland and predictable
Black Panther makes African box office history This 44-year-old hilariously recreates famous celebrity snaps you have to see! WATCH: John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and what the movie means to them WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa The Iron Warrior: Fabrice Monteiro
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Odessa Swarts on Dancing with the Stars SA: I'm way stronger than I gave myself credit for

2018-03-05 20:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 