'Noot vir Noot' is back with a new host and a new look

Cape Town - The much-anticipated return of SABC2’s
longest-running game show, Noot vir Noot, kicks off on Thursday, 15 August, with a brand new host, award-winning musician Emo Adams.
The show will broadcast every Thursday at 19:00 on SABC2 (DStv 192).
Emo brings his trademark comedic charm and witty humour to
the role of presenter, creating a fresh and modern take on this legendary game
show.
The new season also unveils a new format with DJ Shelly set
to replace the iconic band as she provides the music clues on both her DJ decks
as well as her keyboard.
This fun-filled, entertaining show still features all of the
fan-favourite classic games, such as "Stop die klok", "Noot Assosiasie" and "Laslappie".
View this post on InstagramA post shared by emo adams (@emo_adams) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:21am PDT
SET GETS A MODERN UPGRADE
The new season of Noot Vir Noot also boasts a brand new
modern visual style. As part of the show’s evolution, the set has been
redesigned to incorporate exciting new technology such as video bars, which
create an energetic party atmosphere. A large DJ booth with LED screens is
positioned opposite the contestant podiums which allows for fun and engaging
interaction between the host, DJ and contestants.
It also features a massive screen on which the games are
played, another new element which has been added to the show. This large game
screen will further involve the viewers and encourage them to play along,
making them feel part of the action. The games are also depicted through the
use of 3D graphics which are overlaid on the viewers’ television screens. All
of these elements serve to create a new fresh and modern look.
The stage on which the artists perform has also been
enlarged, and the audience seating has been brought closer to the stage so that
the studio audience is up close and personal with their favourite singers while
they perform. This also creates an exciting concert atmosphere which the
viewers at home feel part of.
Each episode features an artist who performs one of their
biggest or latest hits with their own amazing live musicians and acts. Artists
such as Jo Black, Nádine, Kurt Darren, Refentse, Snotkop, Monique Steyn, Liezel
Pieters, Dewald Wasserfall, Jak De Priester, Corlea Botha and Nicholis Louw are
just some of the incredible performers who will be featured with their own
exciting bands.
WATCH A TEASER HERE:
