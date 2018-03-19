Pabi Moloi on her Saftas nomination: 'I'm thrilled'

Johannesburg -Trending SA first hit TV screens in 2016, and since then co-host Pabi Moloi says she has “developed” her skills as a talk show presenter.

The star, who has been nominated for a Safta award in the Best Talk Show Host category spoke to Channel24 about being part of the Trending team and what this nomination means to her.

This is your second nomination – how does it feel to be nominated for your work once again?

I’m thrilled. I love what I do and it’s always a lovely surprise to be recognised for my work.

Where were you when you found out about your nomination?

I was in my car outside the doctor’s office. Obviously, Twitter told me! I screamed.

You’ve been with the Trending SA team since its inception in 2016, what’s the biggest change you’ve seen in yourself as a talk show host since then?

I’ve developed my skills and patience. We are an extraordinary team.

A post shared by Pabi Moloi (@pabimoloi) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:36am PDT

What is it that sets your show apart from other late-night shows and keeps people coming back for more?

People see themselves reflected in our content. It’s a quick and irreverent catch up on the top news and entertainment stories which comes in handy if you have not been fully aware of the internet or the papers.

What has been your favourite moment on set so far?

Too many moments to recount but my favourite types of moments are when the entire presenting team is involved in physical comedy scenes. It’s so great also when we get a magnificent guest. Interviews make me very happy.

Yassss ?? @snogbryanston #TSAon3 A post shared by Pabi Moloi (@pabimoloi) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Who’s the one person you would love to interview on the show?

Caster Semenya.

If you could give your teen self some advice about the entertainment industry, what would you tell her?

Keep calm and carry on!

