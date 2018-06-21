Pearl Thusi on her talk show: I'm not here to expose, I'm here to understand

Johannesburg – It’s the third season of MTV’s Behind The Story, and host Pearl Thusi is asking all the tough questions.

The star recently sat down with Channel24, letting us in on how she prepares for the show and how she handles sensitive issues when chatting to her guests.

Getting behind the story often times means getting very personal. Pearl agrees that guests feel comfortable around her, not only because she is part of the entertainment industry, but also because she has interacted with many of them on a personal level before. “I think a lot of the people know my spirit. I think they know that I mean well. I think they know that I know both sides of the coin.”

But with that being said, she still makes sure to brief them beforehand about how intense the interview could become. “[I tell them] I’m gonna ask everything. You don’t have to answer everything. But my job is to make sure I ask so people know that I wasn’t afraid of asking.”

Pearl says she understands the importance of having a voice in "things that have been said about you on a specific platform." And although she may unearth a few things when she sits down with her guests, it’s never her intention to “expose” anyone. "I'm not here to expose, I'm here to understand," she explains.

She adds: “For me this is just an opportunity for us to connect. To connect with your fans. For us to understand a particular situation better from you, not from someone else.”

Drawing on her experience as an actress, and her long journey in the industry, Pearl says connecting with guests comes naturally. “It’s never about what you’re saying, or what you’re asking, it’s about how you do it. I think as an actress it also helps me a lot, because I’m able to read between the lines. Then, as a host, I’m able to amplify certain things. And just my general personality, I’m able to love the person.” Reserving judgment is also another important element for her.

While we’ve seen the likes of Zodwa Wabantu, DJ Tira and Da Les sit down to have a chat with her, Pearl says a local star she would really like to have on the show is AKA. “AKA has a very high entertainment value. AKA is a lot more complex than people think, and I’d love to see also for myself how I’d be able to interview him.”

Behind The Story airs on Wednesdays at 21:30 on MTV Base (DStv 322).



