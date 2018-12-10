Pearl Thusi to star in Netflix's first original series from Africa

Cape Town - Netflix has commissioned its first African original drama, Queen Sono starring Pearl Thusi.

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens.

While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Thusi, will star as Queen Sono, with the character having been created with her in mind.

SEE PEARL'S ANNOUCEMENT HERE:

#QueenSono - Africa’s first @netflix original ! A thrilling story about a kickass female spy. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you ! @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/z0LtRTbspv — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 10, 2018

The series will be created by director, Kagiso Lediga and executive producer Tamsin Andersson.

"We are excited to be working with Kagiso and Pearl, to bring the story of Queen Sono to life, and we expect it to be embraced by our South African users and global audiences alike," said Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Original Series at Netflix.

"We are delighted to create this original series with Netflix, and are super excited by their undeniable ability to take this homegrown South African story to a global audience. We believe Queen Sono will kick the door open for more awesome stories from this part of the world," added the director and executive producer of the series, Kagiso Lediga.

The series is due to start production in 2019.

