PHOTO: The police are looking for this man and the internet thinks it might be Ross Geller

Cape Town - A social media post by authorities in Blackpool, England is going viral because it includes a photo of a person (that they would like to speak to) who is the spitting image of David Schwimmer.

Fans of the classic TV show Friends know Schwimmer as Ross Geller, the lovable paleontologist, who was always hanging out with his sister Monica, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing.

Underneath a photo of the man - in the Facebook post which The Blackpool Police made public on Tuesday - the caption read: “Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September.”

After a slew of comments saying that it was Ross from Friends, the police posted underneath the viral photo, "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."