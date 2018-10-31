PIC: First look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Cape Town - Netflix on Wednesday debuted a first look at Henry Cavill in character as Geralt of Rivia, ahead of production for The Witcher beginning in Hungary.

The first look shows Cavill in costume as the iconic character, and was also shared by the actor on his social media channels.

Further casting on The Witcher was also confirmed, with Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musial as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

(GERALT OF RIVIA: Henry Cavill in character in The Witcher. Photo: Netflix)

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together.

