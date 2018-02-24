PIC: Jack Whitehall shows off ‘bloody nose’ while filming in South Africa

Cape Town – Hot on the heels of hosting the Brit Awards earlier this week comedian Jack Whitehall headed to the Mother City for some filming.

Whitehall stars in the upcoming Amazon mini-series Good Omens based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

In it he plays Newton Pulsifer, a descendant of the witch-finder who burned Agnes Nutter at the stake.

Whitehall shared a picture of his 'injury' on Twitter alongside it he wrote: “Woke up two days after the Brits in South Africa looking like this. (I wish it was cos of a crazy party but alas it was for Good Omens and I was shooting a post car crash scene.)”



See it here:

Woke up two days after the Brits in South Africa looking like this. (I wish it was cos of a crazy party but alas it was for Good Omens and I was shooting a post car crash scene.) pic.twitter.com/QGqJtxeUQ2 — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) February 24, 2018

Good Omens kicked off filming in Cape Town earlier this month.



The series also stars Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, David Tennant as Crowley, a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, Aziraphale.

It will follow the demon Crowley (Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Sheen), who seek to prevent the coming of the antichrist and with it the final battle between Heaven and Hell.

Gaiman who is the showrunner has been sharing behind-the-scenes onset pictures.

See pics here:

Good Omens will be launch globally on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.