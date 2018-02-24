PIC: Jack Whitehall shows off ‘bloody nose’ while filming in South Africa

2018-02-24 12:00
 

Cape Town – Hot on the heels of hosting the Brit Awards earlier this week comedian Jack Whitehall headed to the Mother City for some filming. 

Whitehall stars in the upcoming Amazon mini-series Good Omens based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

In it he plays Newton Pulsifer, a descendant of the witch-finder who burned Agnes Nutter at the stake.

Whitehall shared a picture of his 'injury' on Twitter alongside it he wrote: “Woke up two days after the Brits in South Africa looking like this. (I wish it was cos of a crazy party but alas it was for Good Omens and I was shooting a post car crash scene.)”

See it here:

Good Omens kicked off filming in Cape Town earlier this month. 

The series also stars Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, David Tennant as Crowley, a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, Aziraphale.

It will follow the demon Crowley (Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Sheen), who seek to prevent the coming of the antichrist and with it the final battle between Heaven and Hell.

Gaiman who is the showrunner has been sharing behind-the-scenes onset pictures. 

See pics here:



Distant background camels. It's Good Omens once again...

A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on



Another day, another desert. Can't believe we are here. #goodomens

A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on





How many demons can disco dance on the head of this pin...?

A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on



Good Omens will be launch globally on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

Read more on:    neil gaiman  |  jack whitehall  |  tv  |  series  |  good omens

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dylan Kardashian defends Kylie Jenner with spicy clapback Khanyi Mbau on her breakup and her new role on Uzalo Film and Publication Board releases reasoning behind changing classification of Inxeba Boity says she is done dating broke men 4 Oscar nominated films in cinemas this weekend
Black Panther makes African box office history This 44-year-old hilariously recreates famous celebrity snaps you have to see! WATCH: John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and what the movie means to them WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa The superheroes of Afro-Art
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Comedian Stephen Fry reveals he has prostate cancer

2018-02-24 10:04
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 