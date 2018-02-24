PIC: Jack Whitehall shows off ‘bloody nose’ while filming in South Africa

Cape Town – Hot on the heels of hosting the Brit Awards earlier this week comedian Jack Whitehall headed to the Mother City for some filming.
Whitehall stars in the upcoming Amazon mini-series Good Omens based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
In it he plays Newton Pulsifer, a descendant of the witch-finder who burned Agnes Nutter at the stake.
Whitehall shared a picture of his 'injury' on Twitter alongside it he wrote: “Woke up two days after the Brits in South Africa looking like this. (I wish it was cos of a crazy party but alas it was for Good Omens and I was shooting a post car crash scene.)”
Woke up two days after the Brits in South Africa looking like this. (I wish it was cos of a crazy party but alas it was for Good Omens and I was shooting a post car crash scene.) pic.twitter.com/QGqJtxeUQ2— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) February 24, 2018
Good Omens kicked off filming in Cape Town earlier this month.
The series also stars Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, David Tennant as Crowley, a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, Aziraphale.
It will follow the demon Crowley (Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Sheen), who seek to prevent the coming of the antichrist and with it the final battle between Heaven and Hell.
Gaiman who is the showrunner has been sharing behind-the-scenes onset pictures.
It is happening. Tomorrow we start shooting Good Omens round 2 here in Cape Town. Eden and Golgotha and Rome will be shot here. And this cinema, where Crowley will repair on the last Saturday of all early in the afternoon to watch some cartoons.....A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:23pm PST
Distant background camels. It's Good Omens once again...A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Feb 5, 2018 at 1:55am PST
Another day, another desert. Can't believe we are here. #goodomensA post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:00am PST
Today we had a thunderstorm. I missed it because we were shooting in the abandoned abbatoir that we have transformed into Hell. Just crept out quickly to see the sky...A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Feb 13, 2018 at 9:55am PST
How many demons can disco dance on the head of this pin...?A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Feb 19, 2018 at 12:38pm PST
This is Lindiwe Dim AKA @Lxndxox. She's a South African actress who plays a bartender in Ancient Rome, and (today) an African bartender 2000 years later. She only outed herself to me as a @GodsOnAmazon fan today. #goodomensA post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:19am PST
Good Omens will be launch globally on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.
